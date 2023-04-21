50 Years Ago (April 19, 1973)

The Reverend Joseph A. Mroczkowski, pastor of St. Wenceslaus parish, announced this week that Paul Johnson will assume the role as principal of St. Wenceslaus School for the 1973-74 school year.

Johnson, a graduate of John F. Kennedy College in Wahoo, is presently working on his masters degree in administration at Concordia Teachers College in Seward.

For the past two years Johnson has been teaching at St. Wenceslaus School in Wahoo.

Laurie Brecka’s, picture, judged “Best of the Show,” took top honors out of 275 entries from all schools in the Capital Conference. Along with Best of Show, Laurie won a blue ribbon, first place in senior high and a superior.

The judging was based on originality, creativity, approach to the subject matter and ability to handle the subject and media.

Each school could enter no more than 25 pieces total from grades 7-12. Other winners from Wahoo were Denny Edstrom, honorable mention; Tim Hall, excellent; and Jeanine Lindquist, a junior high student, won an excellent.

25 Years Ago (April 23, 1998)

One mystery may be solved, but County Supervisors have not made a decision that would solve future space needs in county offices.

During their regular meeting Tuesday, the board heard from Al Povondra of Khrounek Povondra Architects, who did a space needs assessment study of the county offices, about further options the county may consider regarding future space needs.

Prior to the presentation, the State Historical Society was on hand Monday observing a dig to determine whether the courthouse is indeed located on top of an Indian burial ground.

The legend of the burial ground has been around Saunders County almost as long as the courthouse itself, which was built in the early 1900s. Several months ago, the board decided they would conduct a dig to put the rumors to rest.

After digging seven holes in the lawn of the county courthouse, Rob Bozell, an archaeologist with the society, reported that no remains of an Indian burial ground were present.

Bozell will suggest that if the board does pursue an addition on the land that a representative from the Historical Society be present in case artifacts are found farther down into the soil.

If remains had been found, the county would have had to eliminate the option of digging a basement for an addition that had been proposed by Povondra last week.

The Wahoo Neumann track team left no doubt that they were the best track team in last weekend’s Wahoo Invite.

Both the boys and girls teams from Neumann dominated, winning the team titles with over 50 points to spare.

The boy’s team finished with 171 team points; second place was Wahoo with 108 points.

Neumann’s Brad Frey was a huge point-earner for the Cavaliers. Frey took first place in both the shot put and discus. Frey was also second in the 100 meter dash.

Neumann’s Ryan Bouc also scored a number of points for Neumann. Bouc was first in the long jump, and second in the triple jump.

Wahoo’s Josh Kasischke was a two-event placer for the Warriors. Kasischke took first in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump. Ryan Gerdts earned a number of points for the Warriors. Gerdts was sixth in the triple jump and second in the 800 meter run.

Josh Price, Heath Stuckenholz and Alex Shada all earned at least two medals. Shada was second in the shot put and fourth in the discus. Price finished third in the 110 meter hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles.

Heath Stuckenholz earned a second place finish in the 3,200 meter run. Stuckenholz was also fourth in the 1,600 meter race.

Wahoo’s Paul Wilson brought home an individual championship in the 1,600 meter run.

Nick Riemer finished second in the long jump.

A plethora of Cavaliers found themselves earning medals at the invite.

Dave Zimola placed in three individual events for Neumann.

Zimola was first in the 3,200, second in the 1,600 and third in the 800.

Jeff Hardy placed in three different field events. Hardy was second in the high jump, third in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump.

Chad Palensky earned a pair of second place finishes. Palensky took second place in the 200 and 400 races. Neumann’s Bill Johnson and Matt Dailey finished second and third in the 300 meter hurdles.

Nathan Kane, Jerrad Ahrens and Brian Sanderson all had third place finishes for the Cavaliers.

Sanderson was third in the discus and Kane took third in the 3200. Ahrens finished third in the 200 meter dash.

The Lady Cavaliers were 64 points ahead of the second place team.

Carol Simons had an outstanding performance at the invite. She took first in both the 1600 and 800 meter races.

Jenny Ptacek gave an excellent showing in the throwing events. Ptacek was first in the discus and second in the shot put.

Cassie Miller was also an event champion for Neumann. She was first in the triple jump.

Melissa Reeves and Kelly Rezac were both second place finishers for Neumann. Rezac was second in the high jump, Reeves took second in the 1,600.

Alice Bartek was a two-event medalist. Bartek earned second in the 100 and third in the 200. Allison Bartek placed in both the triple jump and the 400.

Erin Masek placed in two events. She was fourth in the 100 meter hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.

10 Years Ago (April 18. 2013)

The Wahoo/Raymond Central/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team is rolling.

The Warriors are riding a current six-game winning streak and seemingly the only thing that can slow them down is Mother Nature at this point.

The Warriors were supposed to play Elkhorn South at Sam Crawford on April 12, but rain cancelled the game.

The Warriors dominated Fort Calhoun and Platte Valley on Saturday at Douglas County West High School in conference tournament play in cool and cloudy conditions.

The Warriors pounded Fort Calhoun 10-0 in seven innings to advance to the championship game against Platte Valley.

Wahoo trailed 1-0 after a half inning, but rallied to score the games next seven runs to win 7-1.

Brook Stuart went the distance to earn the win for the Warriors and he got plenty of offensive support from teammates Quinn McGill, Mike McNally, Bailey Bliss and Connor Debusk.

McNally, McGill and Marshall Oetting are all hitting better than .600 this season. McNally leads the team with 10 doubles and McGill leads the Warriors with four triples and 14 stolen bases.

The Saunders County Board of Supervisors has started the process of filling two open positions for county officials.

One of those positions is for Saunders County Assessor. The county position is being created with the transition of the assessor’s office from a state office to a county office. The state is handing control of that office back to the county, after having offered Nebraska counties the option to hand it off to the state in the 1990s.

The office’s transition to the county will be completed by July 1, and several county members indicated that they would like to have someone in place by then.

The other position the county board will need to fill is the Clerk of the District Court’s position. The supervisors accepted the resignation of Clerk of the District Court Paul Johnson during its April 9 meeting. That resignation is set to go into effect June 28.