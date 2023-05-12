50 Years Ago

(May 10, 1972)

Although plagued by difficult meet cancellations due to adverse weather, the Wahoo High girls track team has withstood the battle and qualified two girls for the State Track and Field Meet to be held May 12 at Grand Island.

Odetta Christensen took first place in the long jump at the district meet held May 3 at Central City, with a leap of 16’14”, while teammate Pam Hageman put the shot 35’3” for first place honors in that event. The girls’ efforts qualify them for the Grand Island meet and give Coach Cathy Buell good reason to believe they will place high in the state competition.

The “Warriorettes” of Wahoo garnered 21 points to take sixth place at the B-3 District meet, with Kathy Virgl placing sixth in the discus to help the Blue and Gold.

A $40,000 loan to construct a sewage treatment plant in Memphis has been announced by Congressman Charles Thone.

The loan from the Farmers Home Administration will aid in financing construction of a collection system and a waste stabilization lagoon treatment facility. The Saunders County village has previously received a grant of $13,400 for the treatment facility, Thone said.

25 Years Ago (May 14, 1998)

A wet road surface led to a Saturday afternoon accident near Yutan that claimed the life of a Mead man.

Sean Byers, 20, of Mead was killed when a 1983 Camero he was a passenger in collided with a 1991 Dodge Dakota pickup driven by Dalton Fuller, 47, of Rising City.

The driver of the car, Rocky A. Densberger of Mead, was still in critical condition at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Omaha as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a hospital representative.

Fuller was also treated at St. Joseph’s and was released on Sunday.

According to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on Highway 92 about 1 mile east of Yutan at about 4:22 p.m.

Deputy Rob Pelster said heavy rain was falling at the time of the accident. The Densberger vehicle was eastbound on Highway 92 and hydro-planed and went out of control skidding into the westbound lane. Pelster said the car was then struck on the driver’s side by the westbound Fuller vehicle.

All three of the individuals involved in the accident were pinned in their vehicles.

Byers, formerly of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fuller, a freshman at Mead High School, and Densberger were taken by rescue unit to St. Joseph’s.

Mead Public Schools Superintendent George Robertson said the school brought a crisis team in on Monday for students affected by the accident.

For the past 36 years, the answer to Dave Gitt’s equation for teaching has been Cedar Bluffs.

There was really not much question as to where Gitt wanted to be when he presented his lessons in math.

“I grew up going to small schools. I felt more comfortable (teaching) in small schools,” he said.

At the start, Gitt found that Cedar Bluffs High School was the right size of school to begin his teaching career.

It became so comfortable in fact that he has been there ever since.

At the close of the current year however, he will say goodbye to students and staff and close out his 36 years teaching at Cedar Bluffs.

Gitt said his teaching career at the school has been very rewarding for him.

For most of his years, he was the only math teacher at the high school. In recent years as the math curriculum was expanded, he was joined by another math teacher.

Gitt said although the curriculum was expanded to help students prepare for college, teaching the concepts of math stays the same.

“That part gets a little easier because it doesn’t change,” he said.

He said figuring out mathematical thought can be hard for some students to grasp.

Once they do figure it out, though, the teacher can tell.

“Once they get a concept, they are the ones who appreciate the ability to do a problem,” he said.

10 Years Ago (May 9, 2013) There is no definitive cause yet for a May 2 fire that destroyed a vacant house.

The fire was reported at about 8:40 p.m. near 1964 County Road 20 in the Malmo Fire District.

According to Malmo Assistant Chief Chris Gustafson, both the Malmo and Colon fire departments were called to the scene.

The vacant house had been used for storage, and Gustafson said that both the house and its contents were a total loss. The Nebraska State Fire Marshall was brought in and is conducting an investigation into the cause.

“The damage was just so extensive that it’s going to be hard to determine what might have caused it,” he said.

The two departments had the fire under control about 9:30 p.m.

“We were primarily concerned about preserving the outbuildings, and there was a propane tank and a new home nearby we wanted to protect,” said Gustafson.

Mild winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour did pull a few embers towards a new home located next to the vacant house. However, Gustafson said they were able to prevent them from causing any damage.

Six individual champions led the Yutan journalism staff to a runner-up finish in the 2013 Nebraska School Activities Association Class C state journalism contest.

Sandy Creek won Class C in a competition that awards the top three places in the 21 categories with 3-2-1 points by amassing 28 points, while Yutan totaled 25 points to Elkhorn Mount Michael (23) and Fairbury (120).

This year marked the seventh time in the last eight years that Yutan has finished first or second in the team competition.

“We had a very inexperienced staff – with 10 of the 12 members being rookies in journalism – and we had some computer issues for three weeks as the deadline approached, so I didn’t think we would probably finish among the top two,” said Yutan journalism adviser Rod Henkel. “The top four teams have good programs, and the competition was tight. We realize the contest consists of one person’s opinion on a given day, but it’s nice to see our work receive some recognition.”

Sarah Rogue led the Yutan staff with three state finishes. The junior, who is in her second year of journalism, was a Class C state champion in both sports news coverage and yearbook sports feature writing, while placing second in news writing.

Sophomore Maddie Egr, a journalism rookie, was also a two-time state champion. Egr won the yearbook feature writing contest, and the sports feature writing contest.

Nick Oviatt, a sophomore first-time journalism student, won the Class C title in yearbook layout, and was third in yearbook feature writing.

Lilly Kult, a junior in her second year of journalism, won the yearbook theme copy writing competition and placed third in photo illustration.

Those four students will represent Yutan in the state championships, when the top 12 students regardless of class from the preliminaries compete against each other for overall state championship and top six places. That competition will take place May 13 at the University of Nebraska.

“That will be a neat experience for the students,” Henkel said.