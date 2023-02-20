50 Years Ago

(Feb. 22, 1973)

A one semester speech and drama class for seventh graders has been added to the curriculum at Wahoo Junior High.

The course, taught by Julie Schainost, is designed to fit the needs of the junior high student at his level of involvement in life. All speech activities are de- signed to develop skill in the effective use of voice, body and language along with poise and self-confidence in a wide range of speaking situations.

Exercises in carrying on conversations and small group discussions develop a respect for the ideas of other persons and initiate the ability to work in groups.

Reports and demonstrations are two of the most frequent occasions for which junior high students are called on to speak. These are studied along with situations calling for announcements, speeches of introduction, welcome and response, presentation and acceptance, nomination and fare- well.

Other speeches are organized for the purposes of informing, persuading, impressing or one’s listeners.

Listening is as important a part of speech as speaking itself. Students alert themselves to the types of reasoning, evidence and propaganda techniques used by skilled public speakers to which we are exposed daily. No less important than the skill to listen critically is the ability to listen attentively, appreciatively and objectively to the ideas of others.

The creative dramatics part of the class enables the individual to try on roles which he ordinarily could not play. It provides the opportunity to establish personal identity, to clarify terms of socially acceptable behavior, stimulate imagination and develop natural, spontaneous, meaningful use of the body.

Through the pantomimes, plays and puppet shows, the students feel they receive a personal “bonus,” the satisfaction of doing for others something meeting which brings them pleasure and entertainment.

The Saunders County 4-H teams took first and fifth place at the Hampshire, Yorkshire and Chester White 4-H Judging Contest.

The winning team was composed of Dave Pellan of Mead, Charles Lorenz of Yutan, Chris Pestal of Wahoo and John Kavan of Wahoo.

The fifth place team consisted of Wally Leander of Cedar Bluffs, Tom Kruse of Cedar Bluffs, Kevin Feigenschuh of rural Fremont, and Jon Pedersen, also of rural Fremont.

Lorenz was high individual in the 4-H contest and Pellan placed third.

There were over 200 individuals and 30 teams in the 4-H and FFA Judging Contest.

25 Years Ago (Feb. 19, 1998) The Yutan girls basketball team moved one step closer to returning to the state tournament with a win over Scribner-Snyder in the district C2-3 opening game.

Scribner-Snyder had no answer for the Chieftain’s balanced offensive attack, as they fell 42-61 to Yutan.

Yutan finished the game with four players scoring in double digits. Shelley Hagemann got the Chieftains started off on the right foot. Hagemann sank a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter, as Yutan jumped ahead 12-8.

Hagemann continued to plug away at the Scribner-Snyder defense in the second quarter, scoring seven points.

Meanwhile, Yutan’s consistent defense remained efficient, holding Scribner to 11 points in the second period.

“Scribner-Snyder came out and played really tough in the first half, but we stayed patient and our defense kept going. We were able to take care of things.” said Yutan Coach Dan Tietjan.

With a 30-19 halftime lead, the Chieftains continued to pile on the points in the second half. Scribner did manage to put together their best quarter of the game in the third period, scoring 13 points.

However, Yutan answered back with 16 points of their own. Brenda Simons took control of the Chieftain offense in the period, scoring eight of her 15 points.

Not to be outdone, teammate Jenn Nelson showed off her offensive abilities in the fourth quarter, by scoring nine points and sealing a Yutan victory.

Nelson and Simons ended up as the game’s high scorers, finishing with 15 points, respectively. Nelson also finished with eight rebounds, Annie Thomas had six.

Shelley Hagemann added 14 points and six assists, Jill Hrdlicka contributed 10 points.

“We had to go without two starters for a while in the first quarter, and we had a rocky start as a result. The girls showed a lot of there and take the lead,” added Tietjan.

On Feb. 10, the Most Reverend Bishop Fabian Bruskewitz, bishop of the Diocese of Lincoln, appointed Fr. Charles Townsend as the new principal of Bishop Neumann High School. Townsend will succeed Sr. Michelle Hayek, N.D., who has decided to make this, her 20th year at Neumann, her last. Townsend, alluding to the success and popularity of Sister Michelle, reflected: “Now I know what Frank Solich feels like!”

Townsend has been at Neumann for three years, serving as assistant superintendent and teaching religion. He was deeply honored by his recent appointment.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Bishop Neumann High School as the new principal. Catholic Education is the most important thing in my life, and I really love our kids and our great faculty and staff,” he said.

Townsend has a great deal of respect for Hayek, and for all that she has accomplished at Neumann. He explained that, “Sr. Michelle is a great principal, and she has taught me a lot about administration and leadership by her wonderful example. I will try to maintain her standards of dedication, diligence, faith and love for the whole Neumann Community.”

He is also the pastor of St. James Church in Mead, and he is looking forward to the challenge of fulfilling the responsibilities of both positions. He believes that by executing both of these tasks he will be giving his parishioners in Mead “the opportunity to assume greater leadership and development roles for the future of their parish.”

10 Years Ago (Feb. 21, 2013) Two longtime Saunders Medical Center trustees have not been reappointed.

The Saunders County Board of Supervisors reappointed five of the seven members of the SMC Board of Trustees – Ron Romans and John Berggren were apparently dismissed.

The county board cited no reasons as to why these two trustees were not reappointed.

Berggren was in attendance at the Feb. 12 county board meeting. He did not comment about the reappointments, but did express concerns about operations at SMC. Specifically, he said he has had a difficult time getting a copy of detailed expense reports from SMC’s CEO Ken Archer.

“We are budgeted so we are losing money,” said Berggren. “So we want to know that each and every cent is accounted for. I’m tired of getting the runaround when I ask for these reports.”

Supervisor Chair Doris Karloff acknowledged this was a concern and asked Saunders County Attorney Scott Tingelhoff to review state statutes as it related to getting the information from SMC.

Romans was not present at the Feb. 12 county board meeting. Contacted Feb. 18 by the Wahoo Newspaper, Romans said the county board does not have authority over SMC’s operations other than trustee appointment.

“They have the authority to appoint a board member and they have the authority to fire a board member at any time for any reason or no reason at all,” Romans said.

He said that authority is given by state statute and he does not dispute the county board’s action based upon that.

“Evidently they were unhappy with something and decided to remove board members on a technicality,” Romans added.

Romans did question the timing of the county board’s action. He said two ongoing discussions at SMC made this a bad time to remove two longtime SMC board members First, SMC is exploring the option of an affiliation with BryanLGH Health Systems in Lincoln.

The second ongoing issue is the evaluation of Archer. Romans said the evaluation was to have been completed in December but it was delayed.

Like Berggren, Romans voiced concerns about SMC’s finances, especially a net profit loss reported during the last fiscal rear.

Current board members Kathy Cherovsky, Susan Thomas, Dean Curtis, Glenn Baumert and Marsha Rogers were reappointed to finish their terms.

Contacted for comment on Feb. 18, Karloff did not give a specific reason why Berggren and Romans were not reappointed.

The appointment of SMC board members came after a discovery by the county attorney.

After being directed by the county board to check into the board’s appointment policy and how it could be applied to all of the county’s appointed boards, Tingelhoff said he uncovered an issue.

“In state statute, it says that those appointed board members have to be sworn in within 10 days of their appointment,”

Tingelhoff said the members of the Saunders Medical Center Board of Trustees had never, in the board’s known history, been officially sworn in.

“This creates a number of questions the county board needs to address,” said Tingelhoff. “Because none of them were sworn in, you technically didn’t have a board of trustees to this point.”

Tingelhoff said it could be questioned as to whether the SMC board had the authority to carry through any of the decisions it made in the past. To rectify this, Tingelhoff said the county board needed to officially ratify all of the SMC board’s past actions. The county board did this with a unanimous vote on Feb. 12.

The board then reappointed five of the seven people to the SMC Board of Trustees.