Pages of the Past

50 Years Ago

(Jan. 12, 1973)

The first phase of a 10-mile federal aid secondary road project in Saunders County has been completed with the construction of a new bridge just east of Highway 79.

The bridge is a part of Project S-385(5), which includes road improvements between Highway 79 (one mile south of Valparaiso) to Highway 77 at Ceresco. The road work will consist of stage construction, financed by both county and federal monies.

According to County Highway Superintendent William D. Lindholm, the bridge is 30 feet by 130 feet. It was built by the Saunders County Bridge crew under foreman Bill Fidler of Wahoo at a cost of approximately $40,000.

The bridge was completed in December, much sooner than many area residents expected because of the inclement weather conditions this past fall.

"Our crew worked in very severe weather conditions to complete the bridge. The work went on regardless of the weather," Lindholm said.

The second phase of the project includes completing right- of-way plans and construction design, which is being handled by Price-Johnson-Erickson Engineers of Wahoo. This phase is about 90% completed and the county anticipates purchasing right-of-way as soon as plans are approved by the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Project 30 is the third phase of the federal aid secondary road. It consists of replacing a 20 feet by 50 feet bridge with a new 30 feet by 50 feet bridge located one-half mile west of 14th St. or 3.5 miles west of Ceresco. This bridge is scheduled for replacement in 1973.

Phase four includes the grading of the road which is slated to start during the summer of 1974. When the grading is under contract, the county will begin work on Project 38, which includes the removal of a 20 fee by 80 feet bridge one-fourth mile east of 14th Street or 2.7 miles west of Ceresco. It will be replaced with a 30 feet by 80 foot bridge which will be built by the county during the time the road is under contract for grading.

The last phase of the project will be the oil surfacing of the road.

"As long as financing of the program continues at the present rate and good weather prevails, the grading and bridging projects can be complete by the fall of 1974," Lindholm said.

Three Warrior wrestlers won individual titles at the Bear Tournament in Blair last Saturday. A second and a third place finish also figured in Wahoo's team scoring.

Tom Hrdlicka, John Trutna and Russ Keller captured the individual championships. Brian Nichelson took second place honors and Randy Andresen got third.

The Warriors finished sixth in the eight-school team race. Ash- land won the team title and Blair finished second.

Wahoo was not at full strength for the meet. Ivan Hrdlicka, a standout in the 98 pound class, did not make the trip due to illness. Scott Houfek, wrestling at 145 pounds, was injured in an early match and was unable to compete further. John Arney is not with the team at the present time. And nobody was entered in the 167 and 185 pound divisions.

"As we do not have wrestlers at some weights, we are only competing in about two-thirds of the classes," Coach Dan Ready said.

Hrdlicka took the 119 pound crown.

Trutna won the first place medal at 132 pounds. He is also undefeated this year.

Keller pinned all his opponents in either the first or second periods, en route to the heavy- weight title.

Nichelson took second in the 138 pound division. Brian has finished high in all the tournaments this year.

Andresen got third place in the 105 pound class. His only setback in the meet was to the champion, Bruce Rogers of Ashland, who is defending state champ.

25 Years Ago

(Jan. 9, 1998)

Gov. Ben Nelson recently announced that Prague will be one of 15 Nebraska communities receiving a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Nebraska received an allocation of $230,100 for the second phase of CDBG's 1997 program. A total of 21 applications for grand funds were received.

Prague will receive $11,400. These funds are ear-marked for preparation of a comprehensive plan with zoning ordinances.

A 12-2 run to start the second quarter, coupled with a 14-5 run to start the third, provided enough offensive punch to give North Bend a 62-49 victory over the Yutan girls basketball team in the finals of the North Bend Holiday Tournament.

The Chieftains kept the game close in the early going with solid pressure defense. North Bend held a slim 13-11 lead after the first period of play.

The Tigers solved the Yutan press early in the second quarter, scoring several points in transition, while building a 34-22 locker room lead.

The Tigers kept that momentum going into the third quarter, where they led by as many as 21 points.

The Chieftains rallied late in the fourth quarter, but were unable to erase the North Bend lead.

North Bend, who defeated West Point in the first round, is now 8-0 on the season.

Lissa Hagemann and Brenda Simons led the Chieftains scoring charge. Hagemann hit on 6 of 9 shots from the field on her way to 15 points. Simons netted two three-pointers accounting for six of her 12 points.

The loss drops Yutan's season record to 4-2.

10 Years Ago

(Jan. 10, 2013)

The resignation of a longtime member has left a vacancy on the Ceresco Village Board.

According to Ceresco Village Administrator Sheri Henderson, Jerry Jones submitted his resignation during the board's December meeting.

Jones reportedly did not cite a reason for his resignation.

"He's been on the board on and off for a long time," she said. "I'm not even sure how many years he's served, but he's been a very active and involved board member."

In order to fill the vacancy, Henderson said the board is seeking applications or letters of interest.

"We don't have many specific requirements," noted Henderson. "They need to be a Ceresco resident and must also be a registered voter."

Henderson said that the board hoped to fill the position as quickly as possible.

"Hopefully, depending on what applications come in, the board chair will be able to make a recommendation at the board's Jan. 15 meeting," said Henderson. "That recommendation would have to be ratified by the whole board at that time."

As of Monday morning, Henderson said the village board had received at least one applicant for the position. She added that at least one of the candidates that ran unsuccessfully for the board in November has also said they might be interested in the position.

The Wahoo boys basketball team remained undefeated after cruising to a pair of wins last week over Syracuse and Crete. Senior sharp-shooter Brook Stuart poured in a career-high 22 points, including six three-pointers, while leading the Warriors to a 65-38 win over Syracuse on Jan. 4.

"Brook had a great night shooting the basketball for us," said Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef.

The Warriors led 14-8 after one quarter before increasing their lead to 33-20 in the second quarter behind three second quarter three- pointers from Stuart.

Wahoo broke the game open in the third quarter by outscoring the Rockets 27-10 in the third period.

"We were not real sharp in the first half, but I was pleased with our effort in the third quarter. We turned up the pressure and were able to break the game open," Scheef added.

Wahoo sophomore Jake Scheef added 14 points behind 8-of-10 shooting from the foul line and added six rebounds. Junior Ben Scheef contributed nine points and 10 rebounds. Senior Jonathan Abbott added points, five steals and four assists. Senior Quinn McGill finished with six points, five rebounds and six steals.