50 Years Ago

(May 3, 1973)

At their regular council meeting Thursday night, the Wahoo City Council approved rezoning from agricultural to residential on a tract of land at the west end of Sixth Street. The rezoning is subject to conveyances of the land being attached. This action paved the way for Frank Stava’s Westdale development.

Stava’s modular home development will begin with the construction of 34 houses. When the tract is complete approximately 103 new homes will have been built. A playground exclusively for the Westdale area youngsters is also included in the plan.

In other action the Council approved a bottle club license for Fisher Enterprises at 556 Linden Street (the old theater building). Only members will be allowed to drink on the premises.

Mrs. Geraldine Etherington was granted an “on sale only” beer license for her restaurant at 123 West Sixth Street. The Wahoo F.O.E. ARIE No. 2971 was granted a special permit to serve alcoholic beverages in a beer garden at the annual Eagles meeting to be held in Wahoo May 20.

Under the heading of new counts business the council was informed by Burton “Nick” Johnson, city engineer, that specifications were complete for the new playground equipment and plans and specifications were also ready for the lighting for Sam Crawford Field. The council will advertise for bids May 3, 10 and 17 on these projects. Bids will be opened at the regular council meeting May 24.

The council also approved proposed ordinances concerning improper U-turns, traffic regulations enforcement and a nuisance ordinance pertaining to junk cars, loose dogs, etc. A motion was also made and passed that the occupation tax on garbage hauling be removed and the $200 fee be reinstated as a license to haul garbage.

Those attending the meeting were Mayor J.R. Swanson, City Clerk Wayne H. Edgar, City Attorney Richard Weaver and councilmembers James Fauver, Warner Houfek, Dale Miller, Willis Hoy and Robert Lawson. Councilman Joe Bruning was absent.

A new junior-senior high school proposed for Yutan carried by a margin of about 70% Tuesday as 379 persons went to the polls. It was the first time the issue had faced the taxpayers of the district.

Of the 379 voting there were 267 votes in favor of construction of the $1,249,000 facility and 112 votes against. Two absent ballots still remain to be counted, but the outcome will not be changed, so wide is the margin.

The existing school, built in 1916, will be converted for elementary use.

25 Years Ago

(April 30, 1998)

The realities of splitting 15 cents of the county’s tax levy are still weighing heavy on the minds of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors.

During their regular weekly meeting Tuesday, the board dis- cussed how 15 cents will be split between the county’s fire districts, ag society and townships.

Last week, members of fire districts and township boards from across the county met in Prague to hear a presentation by Jim Egr on LB1114.

That bill mandates that all county budgets must meet a 30-cent levy limit and that all fire districts, townships and ag societies must fall under the remaining 15 cents of the county’s total 45-cent budgeting authority.

The Saunders County board suggested that separate meetings be scheduled for the county board to discuss the issue with fire districts and townships. Supervisor Marvin Bohac of Valparaiso suggested the board have an idea of what direction they will go to determine the levy limit for the entities. The board has not decided how the fire districts, townships and ag society will be levied.

Board Chairperson Doris Karloff of Yutan mentioned to the board that a vote of the people that would eliminate township government might be an idea for the November general election.

Supervisor Jim Smaus of Prague said that a vote in November would not be beneficial for the county to budget for the next fiscal year. Counties must levy all taxes by Oct. 15 according to state statute.

Karloff said she mentioned the idea of a vote in November because some township boards are currently dysfunctional, or do not have the required number of board members, or are facing an election with a lack of candidates to fill those positions.

“It’s a reality the county will need to face,” Karloff said.

The board made no determination regarding the date and time of the meetings, but did decide it would be best to discuss LB1114 with the fire districts separate from the township boards because different issues will apply to the government subdivisions.

Mark one for the Wahoo Warrior boys track team.

The Warriors placed in 13 different events as they captured the Capitol Conference Track Meet championship.

Wahoo battled head to head with conference rival Raymond Central for the team championship.

Josh Kasischke earned a good deal of points for the Warriors. Kasischke continued to dominate his competition in the triple jump, with a length of 43’9”. Nik Riemer was second in the triple jump, and Ryan Gerdts was sixth.

The duo of Kasischke and Riemer also placed second and fourth in the long jump, respectively.

Heath Stuckenholtz added a first place finish in the 3,200 meter run for Wahoo in a time of 10:18.9.

Central’s Kyle Deppe and Wahoo’s Kris Simon were second and third in the 3,200 race, respectively.

Seth Smart added a second place finish for Wahoo in the 400 meter dash with a time of 52.7

Raymond Central’s Scott Weyers was the long jump champion with a length of 21’4”. Seth Smart added a second place

Paul Wilson also earned a second place finish. Wilson took second in the 1600 meter run, with teammate Stukenholtz right behind him for third place.

Central was able to stay close to Wahoo thanks in part to the scoring of Andy Vasa.

Vasa took second place in both the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 intermediate hurdles. Matt Lindholm was third in the 110 hurdles.

Vasa was also a member of the Mustangs’ 100 meter relay team that took first place. Jason Alt, Scott Weyers and Tim Hartshorn where the other members of the relay team.

Chris Jambor was Central’s other second place finisher. Jambor cleared six feet in the high jump to guarantee his second place.

Scott Weirs was one of the leading point winners for Raymond Central. Besides his first place finish in a long jump, Wares was third in the 200 and the 100 meter dash.

Alex Shada brought home third place for the Warriors ini both the discus and the shot put. In the shot put, Shada was just over 3 inches away from winning with a throw of 49’5.75”. The discus competition was even closer, with only 2 inches separating second and third place.

Central’s Beau Alt took a fifth place finish in the shot.

The conference meet was the first in which Wahoo has won the team title so far this season.

10 Years Ago (April 25, 2013)

Mead High School received national recognition on April 29 for excellence in global education.

The award was presented by the EF Foundation for Foreign Study, a leader in high school exchange. Awarded annually, the EF Foundation Global Education Excellence Award is presented to high schools or school districts that demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to international understanding and global awareness.

Mead High School was one of a select group of High School recognized across the United States for the 2012-13 school year.

“Increasingly, parents, educators and the business community are recognizing the importance of preparing our kids for the global economy by creating ‘international’ experiences that broaden each student’s world perspectives,” noted Dan Sodervall, president of the EF Foundation for Foreign Study.

Mead High school has shown an outstanding commitment to offering a global education by welcoming exchange students into the classroom. Mead High School has created new and unique learning opportunities not just for the exchange students, but the American students, and faculty as well, he added.

“We thank Mead High School for welcoming this year’s students from around the globe. The community and visiting students share an unforgettable experience thanks to the generosity of Mead High School principal, teachers, students and families, Said Local Coordinator Pam Wagster.

Sunshine and warm temperatures greeted the Bishop Neumann golf team as they traveled north to take part in the Oakland-Craig Invitational on April 27.

The Cavaliers finished third as a team at the invite that featured 15 teams.

Neumann shot 343, 10 shots behind meet champ Blair.

Cavalier Jameson Hittle posted the best tournament round of his career while finishing with a 76, which was good enough for third place at the meet.

Sophomore Haley Thiele also medaled while finishing with an 18-hole score of 82. She finished in a tie for eighth.

Other Cavalier varsity scores included Joe Furasek (92), John Kenney (93) and sophomore Jacob Spicka (93).