50 Years Ago

(March 8, 1973)

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Wright, 461 East Second street, got the surprise of their lives late Friday night when they arrived at their home to find that a stranger had taken possession of their home.

Mr. and Mrs. Wright were first surprised to see all the lights on in their house when they arrived home about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, but thought perhaps their sons were there. They walked in the front door and to their amazement saw records scattered about the living room; two muddy boots at the front door and two jackets. Mrs. Wright started for the kitchen when out of the room stepped Gary A. Springer, 23, of Macy, who evidently had entered the house and was in the process of making himself at home when the Wrights arrived.

Policeman Donald Jelenick and others entered the Wright home and carried Springer off to jail.

Mrs. Wright reported that Springer had not harmed anything, had stolen nothing, but it had made himself at home. she said there was evidence that he had laid down on the Davenport and smoked a cigarette and was in the kitchen getting ready to cook something for himself when the Wrights came home.

Shortly before the incident the Wahoo police had received a phone call reporting a man was walking on the pavement in the fog towards Sunrise Cemetery and was nearly struck by a motorist. Wahoo police picked up Lloyd J. Hamilton, 26, also of Macy, and put him in jail.

Both men were charged with intoxication and Springer with trespassing. Both pled guilty to the charges Monday morning and both were fined $5 each for being intoxicated and Springer was sentenced to two days in jail on the charge of trespassing.

Yutan’s opponent in the first round of the State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln Thursday, Homer, will be no easy team to upend.

Yutan will field the tallest lineup in the tourney. With the 6’3” Randy Trost, 6’2” Bill Lastovica, 6’2” Kevin Stange, 6’1” Mike Lastovica and either Doug Hermanson or Kevin McCright, both stand 5’11”, in the game, the average is 6’ 2.5”

The Chieftains will attempt to throw other teams off guard with their height, outstanding man-to-man defensive play and balanced scoring attack.

It has been the defense that has had to carry the team in a couple of games this season. Yutan plays a tight man-to-man and concentrates on overplaying their men. This type of defense is seldom seen in Class D ball and may cause a lot of other coaches a few headaches and an enormous amount of concern.

These two teams will battle Thursday evening at 9 p.m. at Lincoln East High School.

25 Years Ago (March 5, 1998)

It appears the Midland Group Home will not be calling Wahoo home after this summer

The home has submitted an application for a special use permit for a 20-acre section of land in Section 12 of Clear Creek township on land currently owned by Patrick McDonnell, according to the County Planning and Zoning Office.

The special permit is needed because the land is currently located in the agriculturally zoned area of the county. To operate the home on the property would require a special use permit to be granted by the Saunders County Planning Commission.

The issue will be part of the commission’s first meeting in April. After that meeting, the recommendation will go to the County Board of Supervisors for approval or rejection of the application.

Land currently occupied by the Midland Group Home is located on the former John F. Kennedy College campus in the area of 13th and Locust streets in Wahoo. The campus ground is owed by A.A. McCollum of Mesa, Arizona and has been leased by the home since the fall of 1995.

McCollum declined to elaborate on plans for the property at this time.

Wahoo Public School Superintendent John Brennnan said the district provides education for about 40 students a month.

The loss of those students will mean some major changes for the district.

He estimated the district could lose as much as $175,000 in state aid due to the decrease of students. He said this would not affect next year’s budget, but would be figured into the following years.

Bennington found the Wahoo press to be like quicksand. The more they struggled the worse the situation got.

Wahoo claimed a 68-42 district final win over the Bennington boys Monday night at Elkhorn High School. The win puts the Warriors back at the Class C-1 state tournament after a one-year absence, the first in a decade.

Ryan Gerdts scored 19 of his game high 30 points in the second quarter, including three of four shooting from three-point range. Joining Gerdts in double figures was Nik Reimer, who came off the bench to score 10 points. Josh Kasischke and Shada each scored seven. Shada’s steal and break-away dunk gave Wahoo a 47-30 lead late in the third quarter.

Wahoo, which advances to Lincoln with a 20-3 record, hit 10 of 19 shots in the second half and made 13-19 free throws to keep the Badgers form mounting a comeback.

10 Years Ago (March 7, 2013)

A March 12 sheriff’s sale on the former college campus in Wahoo is still expected to go on as planned, at least for now.

Reports from a March 1 hearing in Saunders County District Court indicate that property owner Thomas Widlar’s request for the court to reconsider default findings on a portion of the campus property has been taken under advisement by Judge Mary Gilbride.

The parcels of ground that are at the center of this legal action are the portion of the campus where East Hall, the gymnasium and the large green space are located.

The previously issued default judgement allowed the City of Wahoo, which owns the certificates for the back taxes owed on the properties, to set a date for a sheriff’s sale at which the properties would be sold.

Wahoo City Attorney Maureen Freeman-Caddy explained that the city had already received the go-ahead from the United States Bankruptcy Court for foreclosure proceedings and a sheriff’s site sale on the property.

Among the points that Freeman-Caddy listed at the time of the default judgment was that Widlar was no longer even listed as the owner of the properties.

At the hearing on March 1, Widlar indicated that the ownership of the properties has now been transferred from his trust back to him as an individual.

It was unclear what, if any, bearing this might have on the question of whether the default judgment should be reconsidered.

The undefeated Wahoo Warriors basketball team is looking to leave their mark and add to the school’s already rich basketball tradition. the Warriors will begin their quest for a 10th state championship on Thursday as they battle with Lincoln Christian (17-9). The Warriors, 26-0, enter the state tournament as the top seed just a year after finishing runner-up to Boys Town in the 2012 final. Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef is in his 12th season at Wahoo and knew that this year’s group had a chance to be special.

Warrior seniors Jonathan Abbott and Brooke Stuart and junior Ben Scheef were starters on last season’s team that lost to Boys Town 58-55.

Five seniors and a talented group of underclassmen have established themselves as the unquestioned top team in the state.

The Warriors start four seniors and a junior and are led in scoring by Abbott who enters the tournament scoring 13.6 points a game. Ben Scheef averages 13.2 points a game and leads the team on the boards while pulling down 6.6 per contest.

Stuart is the team’s top shooter (leader in three pointers made and free throw percentage) and enters the tournament averaging 8.4 points per game.

Seniors Tyler Kavan and Quinn McGill start at the wings and provide the warriors with athletic play and toughness on both ends of the floor.

The Warrior duo combined to add more than 11 points and 10 rebounds a game they have also combined to come up with 148 steals.

Wahoo’s winning margin of 21.2 points per game is the best in class C-1 and in 26 games just 16 teams have been able to stay within 10 points of the Warriors.