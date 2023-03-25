50 Years Ago

(March 22, 1973)

The Saunders County Board of Supervisors Friday afternoon rejected all bids for the Saunders County Nursing Home on the heels of the rejection of the plot plan given by the Wahoo Planning Commission Feb. 26.

According to Rett Inbody, attorney for the board, “There just isn’t any place to build it so the board, faced with a deadline, threw out the bids. There was nothing else they could do.”

Inbody pointed out that the board’s architect had drawn up a set of plans and submitted them to the Wahoo City Council and Planning Committee but because they did not meet the new standards for parking they were refused. The board then voted to have their architect draw up an alternate set of plans for submission, but found that while 73 parking spaces off the street could be readily worked into the plan, 196 could not be without making other arrangements. The planning committee again rejected the alternate plan.

The board members held a lengthy discussion of the situation, said Inbody, and at the conclusion of the session were torn between the feeling of the people of the county (that it should be constructed adjacent to the Saunders County Community Hospital) and the faction wanting it to be moved elsewhere. The board agreed that since they had heard but one side of the issue (that of the planning committee and city council) they would hold an open meeting April 6 at 1 p.m. in the courthouse to listen to those wanting the nursing home placed where it had been originally planned.

“Realizing that it would be difficult to meet the Wahoo City Council ordinance requirements the board also agreed to look around for some other place to build the nursing home and report their findings. If no suitable site could be found this would be reported to the Wahoo City Council and Planning Committee,” said Inbody.

Yutan ends the roundball season with a Class D ranking of second in the state. The Chieftains, after winning the ECNC conference, they lost to Hampton 42-40 in the finals of the Class D State Boys Basketball Tournament. Still the Chieftains can boast the best defensive unit for a Class D team.

The team will lose four of the first six players. Mike Lastovica, who came away with first as an all-conference player, received honorable mention. Randy Trost placed second in all conference and received honorable mention. Doug Hermanson and Kevin McCright, seniors, will also be leaving the team this year.

Players returning to the Chieftain ranks are Bill Lastovica, who has been starting for the Chieftains for two years. Bill Lastovica will be a senior next year. Kevin Stange, also a senior next year, will be returning this year. Stange started in each game of the season and is Yutan’s second leading scorer.

25 Years Ago (March 19, 1998)

For the second time the Wahoo City Council has said they are not ready to commit to a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) project.

During their regular meeting Thursday, March 12, the council was asked to enter into a partner- ship with Interim Holdings, LLC to build an apartment complex in the southwest corner of the city. Part of that agreement was to grant tax credits and TIF to the company and declare the area blighted. Almost two months ago, the council turned down a similar partnership with Lincoln Action Program for a complex in the North Chestnut neighborhood.

At that time, the council said declaring the neighborhood blighted was premature and that lack of hard figures regarding TIF was not satisfactory for them.

This time, Interim Holdings had the numbers, but still wanted the council to declare the area blighted. During the meeting, John Foley of Interim was present to answer questions about TIF and how it would be used.

The first time Foley met with the council he presented a breakdown of the increase in property taxes paid on the property located at Sixth and Hickory streets. In that break- down it was estimated that $115,000 would be needed in TIF and that the land currently paid $217.62 in real estate taxes for the six acres each year.

The property taxes paid by the property with the 24-unit complex would be around $15,800 for the new valuation of around $620,000. That increase would benefit the city, according to Foley.

Annually, Foley estimated the city would pay $14,600 of the project’s property taxes per year to retire the TIF debt in 14 years.

The increase in the property’s valuation would give the city $1,200 above the amount needed for the TIF loan for the 14 years of the loan and $15,800 per year after it was paid, Foley explained.

“It’s an economic development weapon,” he told the council last week.

But the council may not be ready to use the tool just yet.

Councilman Steve Zech asked if the project would go ahead as planned without the TIF from the city.

Foley said he doubted Interim would proceed due to the ground’s location and characteristics.

“This ground near other multifamily units and needs some improvement,” he added. “I think it fits the bill (for TIF).”

Residents and would-be neighbors of the project were also present at the council meeting, although a public hearing was not opened.

The concerns voiced to Foley centered around an increase in congestion for the neighborhood and the dangers of building such a project on a floodplain.

Zech motioned for the council to deny the TIF request. The council voted unanimously to deny the TIF agreement with Interim.

Unrated and underappreciated was how Wahoo entered the 1998 Class C-1 State Boys Basketball Tournament. Saturday’s 57-45 win over Milford allowed the Warriors to leave Lincoln with their ninth state championship and the school’s eighth since 1988 and second in three years.

Saturday’s final saw the Warriors out to a 16-4 lead eight minutes into the contest. Ryan Gerdts saved his best tournament game for the finals, hitting 12 of his 33 shots in the first quarter.

Gerdts missed just once in the first quarter and was 13-of-17 from the floor in the game.

Owning a 31-18 half time lead and holding Milford’s Chad Geiger to just a pair of three-point goals and six points, Wahoo looked as if it might cruise to victory. The Warriors used a variety of defenses including a triangle-and-two, a box-and-one and its traditional 1-3-1 zone to contain the high-scoring Geiger.

The Warriors needed solid defense down the stretch as Geiger led his Eagles back from an 18-point third quarter deficit. Milford got his closest two points in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 40-22 at the midway point of the third period, the Eagles began their charge. Milford outscored Wahoo 19-12 in the period and was within six points, 43-37, heading into the final eight minutes. Things would get even closer as the shooting touch that had helped the Warriors gain their lead seemed to leave.

Wahoo held the Eagle scoreless over the final 3:40 of the game. The Warriors hit eight of 12 shots from a foul line in that span to extend to their final margin of victory.

10 Years Ago (Feb. 28, 2013) Money owed to the City of Wahoo for the former college campus has been paid.

But now the college campus committee is still trying to figure out what that exactly means for the city and the residents who want the property cleaned up.

A sheriff’s sale for three lots on the former college campus did not go through last week.

According to Saunders County District Court documents, Thomas Widlar came to district court on March 11, one day before the scheduled sale, and paid off the back taxes, interest and fees that were owed on portions of the college campus. Those lots included those on which East Hall and the former gymnasium stand, as well as the green space in between.

The city had held the tax certificates for those lots. The total amount paid by Widlar was $8,071.21. After confirming that this amount was sufficient to cover both the original back taxes and the interest and fees accrued through the tax sale process, the court ordered the funds to be disbursed and the matter closed.

Raymond Central FFA members will be in 10 competitions at the State FFA Convention April 3 to 5 in Lincoln.

Competing in the Senior division of Parliamentary Procedure are Zach Settje, Jacob Huck, Cory Storm, Matthew Grimes, Stephanie Draper, Hannah Chubbuck, Tim Hoffbauer, Josie Ang and Jordan Nelson.

Morgan Rezac will be applying for a state office. Participating in the State FFA Choir are Jeffrey Hornung and Hannah Chubbuck. Competing in Nursery and Landscaping are Morgan Rezac, Alyssa Maly, Cory Storm and Jackson Urbom.

Members competing in Junior Livestock Selection are Jordan Nelson, Nick Nelson, Tim Hoffbauer and Karen Andelt and those competing in the Senior division are Zach Settje, Sierra Wagner, Matthew Grimes and Josie Ang. Senior judges have to give reasons in their contest.

Sam Clifford will enter extemporaneous speaking. Sierra Wagner, Josie Ang, Matthew Grimes and Tim Hoffbauer will be judging meats.

Competing on the Ag Sales team are Morgan Rezac, Jeffrey Hornung, Sam Clifford and Zach Settje. Those competing on the Ag Issues team are Hannah Settje, Joshua Hornung, Jake Palensky and Nick Nelson

The members on the Livestock Management team are Jacob Huck, Josie Ang, Jordan Nelson, Sierra Wagner, Matthew Grimes, Zach Settje, Hannah Settje, Joshua Hornung, Jake Palensky and Nick Nelson. Cory Storm, JD Isaac and Jeffrey Hornung will be welding. Jeffrey Hornung will be interviewing for a State Star.

Senior members receiving State FFA Degrees are Tyler Heyen, Jeffrey Hornung, Morgan Rezac and Sam Clifford.

All the students going to State had to qualify at Districts in Columbus.