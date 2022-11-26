Pages of the Past

50 Years Ago

(Nov, 22 1972)

The three newly-elected County District Judges met at David City last week and appointed the Associate County Judges for the six counties in the Fifth County Court Judicial District.

Elected Nov. 7 at the general election were Myrl D. Edstrom, Wahoo; J. C. Hranac, David City and Robert T. Cattle Jr., Seward.

Those elected agreed that the present county judges should become associate judges and they appointed Fred H. Bruns Jr., Seward County; Bernard M. Reinmiller, Hamilton County and Eldon R. Johnson, Polk County.

The present Clerks of the County Court were also appointed: Adell Sudik, Saunders County; Virginia Lakin, York County; and Aldeen Mae Riha, Butler County

In Saunders County Sudik has served as Clerk of the County Court for 16 years. She is a graduate of Wahoo Public Schools and attended Stephens College, Columbia, Missouri and Luther Junior College, Wahoo. During the war she served in the Navy as a WAVE. Her rating was SpW Third Class, chaplain’s assistant.

Bruns has been Seward County Judge for eight years; and Reinmiller, Hamilton County Judge for four years.

Riha has been Clerk of the Butler County Court for four years and Lakin, Clerk of the York County Court for 24 years.

Glen Kruescher, State Agriculture Department Director, said most people do not realize how far reaching the Nov. 13 snow storm was, but it is going to hurt everyone, and that's why Gov. J. James Exon has asked that Nebraska be declared a disaster area.

"I've had a lot of calls from distant news media asking what was so terrible about the storm and why should Nebraska need help," he said, adding that people in other parts of the nation don't realize that one of the best crops we ever had is still out in the field and some of it, we don't know how much, yet, is going to be lost, and that is going to effect the farmer and everyone associated with him.

Kruescher reported that he and the governor were working hard to help the farmers of Nebraska.

"We were able to get the railroads to cooperate with grain cars for the first time in many years...too bad they didn't get to use them. We're hoping that the government will permit a proposal for the FHA to loan farmers money on the basis of their loss and money in the bank and ignoring the first $5,000.

“We are also scouting sur-rounding states for excess equipment such as the Hesston row harvester that will help pick up downed crops that are not stuck to the ground. We are going to have to have some of this equipment to save as much of the crops as possible," he said.

Some 220 persons attended the annual Saunders County 4-H Leaders recognition banquet at Valley View Country Club, sponsored by the Saunders County Bankers Association.

During the evening four newcomers were elected to the 4-H Leaders Council. They were: Pat Stewart, Ashland; Dennis Tvrdy, Wahoo; Mrs. Burneil Ecklund, Mead and Mrs. Ed Brabec, Colon.

25 Years Ago

(Nov. 20, 1997)

Smoke alarms are what saved a family from an early morning fire on Nov. 12 which destroyed the family's home in south Wahoo.

John Erdahl said a smoke alarm woke him up at approximately 1:30 a.m. to neck-high smoke in the living room of his home at 463 West First Street.

When Erdahl went to the south end of the house to investigate the smoke he found the back wall of the laundry room covered in flames.

At that point he rushed to evacuate his three children from the house before the fire spread.

When Erdahl headed out the front door he thought his children, Johnny, Christine and Michael were right behind him.

Instead, Johnny left the house and went to the back yard.

Christine started out of the house but turned toward the fire and froze in fear. Oldest son, Michael, scooped up his sister and ran out of the house.

Erdahl returned to the house once more to locate Johnny, who he thought was still in the house. Erdahl was later hospitalized with smoke inhalation at Saunders County Health Care Services.

At 2:15 a.m. the fire call was received at the dispatch station. Fire Chief Corey Wagner was the first to arrive at the scene at 2:17 a.m. to assess the situation.

The first fire truck arrived at 2:25 a.m. A total of 22 Wahoo volunteer firefighters responded to the early morning blaze.

Firefighters from Weston were also called to the fire.

They weren't even expected to be there! The Mead volleyball team surprised a lot of people by qualifying for the state tournament.

They proved even more people wrong last Friday, by winning their first playoff game at Lincoln East high school.

The Raiders were ousted from the tournament by eventual state champion Falls City Sacred Heart.

Against Sacred Heart, the Raiders started out looking impressive.

Mead jumped out to an early (5- 0) lead, thanks in part to Darsey Moline's consecutive ace serves.

After that, the Irish rallied to tie the game up at seven.

From there, the Mead defense broke down and Falls City went on to win the match (15-7).

In the second set, Mead lost their enthusiasm when they fell behind (0-6) early in the match. As a result, the Raiders lost the game (15-5).

With the Irish leading (6-0), Mead rallied to (4-6) when Penny Couch served four straight points.

Sacred Heart eventually got the side out and started to tack on the points.

The Irish defense also buckled down, allowing only one Mead point the rest of the game.

Penny Couch, who was named to the Class D-1 All-Tournament team, led Mead with nine kills while Lynsey Moline and Megan Anderson both had five.

"They're taller than us, and they have a really good team. We knew we could beat them, but we just didn't get it done. That's the way volleyball goes." said Mead coach Lori DeMarque. "Nobody even expected us to get this far, so I'm real happy with our team.

DeMarque had plenty to be happy about after a brilliant first round victory over Shickley.

In that game, Mead stormed out to an early lead and went on to claim the victory in three sets, (15- 12), (11-15), (15-13).

None of the girls on the Mead team had ever qualified for state before. Yet, they seemed unaffected by the atmosphere when they jumped ahead of Shickley (7-3) in the opening set. Shickley answered back with four points to tie the game at seven.

Mead roared back with five points of their own and jumped ahead 12-9.

Excellent defense by the Raiders, kept Shickley in check long enough for Mead to get the win (15-12).

In the second set, it was Shickley who came out excited and jumped ahead (6-1) to start the set.

Mead eventually rallied, and tied the game at seven. From there, the two teams would trade points, tying the game at ten.

Mead picked up one more point, before Shickley went on a roll to win the set (15-11).

Things didn't look good for Mead in the third set, when Shickley jumped ahead (4-0). The Raiders kept their composure and Lynsey Moline served the game's next five points to give Mead a (5-4) lead.

Shickley traded points with mead for the next couple of series, before taking the lead (10-8).

Then Mead rallied to take a (13- 12) lead before Shickley tied things up at 13.

From that point, the Mead defense played excellent and the entire team passed the ball well. The combination resulted in a (15-13) victory.

"This is my first time to state also. I was more nervous than the kids were." said DeMarque. "Great hitting and digging helped us win this game. We just played real tough.

Mead's final record stands at 21-6.

After the final game, coach DeMarque added, "All season long we've played with great enthusiasm and intensity. Tonight we gave it our all; our all just wasn't good enough (to beat Falls City Sacred Heart). Sometimes things just happen.

10 Years Ago

(Nov. 22, 2012)

Ceresco residents were recently asked to boil their water before drinking it, due to a water main break last Friday.

According to Ceresco Village Clerk and Administrator Sheri Henderson, the break took place on Nov. 16 shortly after noon. The community was without water service for several hours before village crews were able to bring the system back on-line.

Henderson said that the break occurred when a routine maintenance project went wrong.

"As part of our fire safety practices, we flush out the hydrant system once a month," explained Henderson.

During a routine flush of the hydrant system, Henderson said village workers discovered a hydrant that was leaking. They had shut off the valve at the hydrant to stop the leak and made arrangements to replace the hydrant. That was what crews were doing last Friday.

"We actually had a crewman down in the hole when the valve just gave out," she

The hydrant was located on a 10-inch water main, and the hole crews had dug quickly filled with water. The crewman working in the hole at the time of the break was uninjured, but tools and the line itself were quickly submerged.

Henderson said village crews didn't turn off the entire community's water right away. They attempted to cap the line at the hydrant, but that attempt ended up creating a split in the line.

"You just can't imagine the amount of water pressure that was pushing against the line at that point," said Henderson.

Crews then attempted to isolate the leak by shutting off nearby valves. The hope was that they would only have to shut off service to a small part of the system.

“For whatever reason, that wasn’t working,” said Henderson. ”We couldn’t get enough valves shut off to stop the leak."

At that point, Henderson said she was forced to make a tough call.

"I told them to shut off the water right at the water tower," she said.

While that stopped the water rushing out of the damage portion of the line, Henderson said it also cut off service to the entire community. It also had the unfortunate side effect of depressurizing the entire system.

Another school improvement project has gotten the go-ahead to proceed at Wahoo High School.

At the Wahoo Board of Education meeting Monday, board members gave the OK to JEO Consulting Group to put together the bid specifications and then start the bidding process for the construction of a new administrative center at Wahoo High School.

According to Wahoo Superintendent Galen Boldt, the new center would help improve the functional conditions for the administrative staff and would also improve security, as it was give office staff a clear line of sight in a number of directions, including to the front doors.