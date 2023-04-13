50 Years Ago

Wahoo High School’s girls track team took second place in their own invitational track meet on April 5. Coach Cathy Buell’s girls picked up two first, six second, six third, three fourth and two fifth place medals to finish with 59 team points. Arlington won the meet with 972 points.

Winning gold for the “Blue and Gold” were Odetta Christiansen in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 3 inches, and Laurie Barry in the low hurdles with a time of 13.8 seconds. Christiansen placed third in the long jump at last year’s state track meet.

Picking up second places for Wahoo were Pam Hageman in the discus with a distance of 72 feet, 5 inches, Kathy Virgl in the 100 yard dash, clocking in at 12.7 seconds, Rhonda Hass in the 440 with a time of 1:17.1 minutes, Cindy Jansen in the 880, turning in a time of 3:11.8 minutes, the 440 yard relay team finishing with a time of 62.3 seconds and the No. 1 880 yard relay team in 2:12.8 minutes.

Third places went to Pam Hageman in the shot, Laurie Barry in the long jump, Claire Van Norman in the high jump, Marcia Kemerling in the 880 yard run, and the No. 2 880 yard relay team.

Darwin H. Peterson, mayor of Cedar Bluffs, told the Wahoo Newspaper Wednesday morning that if the Saunders County Board of Supervisors continue to meet opposition in Wahoo for the location of the nursing home that they should consider locating it in Cedar Bluffs.

“We’re only 12 to 15 minutes from hospitals in either Wahoo or Fremont,” he said.

Peterson, who is station agent for the Union Pacific with an office in Mead, said that he had contacted the board members and all were agreeable that a suitable location could be found on the outskirts of the village and the townspeople would welcome it.

In a prepared statement Peterson said: “Due to the controversy that surrounds the locating of the nursing home I am taking this method to advise both the residents of this county and the people in charge of locating the home, that it appears that an alternate location must be found for this project and I am respectively asking that Cedar Bluffs be considered by the committee for a possible building site, for the following reasons:

“I feel that the important thing is to construct this home as soon as possible. Every month of delay will cause building costs to rise. In the meantime the elderly people we have promised to build this for are sitting out in the cold while the home is lost in a maze of red tape and technicalities.”

Peterson said that if the home can’t be built in Wahoo due to the lack of space or for other reasons, “Try our town. I am sure that the Planning Committee could find a suitable location in or around Cedar Bluffs and with an abundance of green area and parking facilities. The Cedar Bluffs board members and myself would be happy to assist the Planning Committee in any way that we can to speed the construction of this much needed facility.”

25 Years Ago

Katie Deerson and Paul Thorson were Saunders County Farm Bureau’s representatives at the 1998 Nebraska Farm Bureau Youth Citizenship and Safety Seminar, held March 22-24 at the Youth Leadership Development Center in Aurora. One hundred students from across Nebraska attended the seminar.

Katie Deerson, 16, is the daughter of David and Sharon Deerson and is a sophomore at Mead High School.

Paul Thorson, 16, is the son of Wayne and Kim Thorson and is also a sophomore at Mead High School.

The citizenship portion of the seminar featured presentations on leadership, motivation, how government works, citizenship responsibilities, the value of freedom and history and etiquette of the American Flag.

Seminar participants traveled to Lincoln on March 23 to tour the State Capitol, the State Museum in Morrill Hall and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.

The Youth Citizenship and Safety Seminar is an annual program of the Nebraska Farm Bureau and its Promotion and Education Committee. County Farm Bureaus across Nebraska select local students to attend and make arrangements for their participation. This year’s program marked the 25th anniversary of the Farm Bureau youth seminar.

The John F. Kennedy Campus may be the most talked about piece of property in Wahoo.

Tuesday night, the Wahoo Planning Commission discussed the possibility of rezoning the property, currently zoned R-3.

Midland Group Home, Inc. is currently leasing the property from Greenway Environmental Services, but Midland has made the first moves to relocate their facility by filing for a special use permit to construct a new facility north of Ashland.

The planning commission discussed what other options there are for the property. The R-3 zoning district allows multi-family residential as well as single-family.

Greater Wahoo Economic Development Executive Director Jane Daufeldt told the commission of interest from Peru State College to locate a satellite technology center in Wahoo.

“I would like to see it used as a campus atmosphere,” Daufeldt said.

The Peru State interest is the first nibble the Economic Development office has had on the property, Daufeldt said.

One major piece of information missing about the property is its owner’s intentions.

Greenway CEO A.A. McCollum has been contacted repeatedly by the Wahoo Newspaper but declined to comment at this time about his plans for the property.

Commission Member Fern Miller said she would like to see the property go back on the tax rolls, which could come if homes and multi-family living units were

The board then discussed the viability of any of the buildings on the campus.

Commission Member John Brennan said the only viable building on the property is the Camel Center.

Regardless of what potential the campus has and what it could hold, the commission decided to wait on the change until it is known what will happen to the property.

10 Years Ago

The Mead Raider track and field teams got a chance to compete for the first time this season at the annual Douglas County West Invitational in Valley on April 2.

“It was good to finally get a chance to compete. We have already had three meets either rescheduled or cancelled and the kids were starting to get a little anxious. We got lucky and had a great day and both the boys and girls competed well,” said Mead Coach Ken Furstenau.

The girls team finished sixth at the meet after compiling 48 team points. The boys team ended up eighth with 16 points.

The girls team was paced by junior Maddy Nygren.

Nygren won the 100 (13.11), 200 (27.16) and 400 meter dash (61.2) events and set records in all three races.

Nygren also ran a leg on the Raiders’ 1600 meter relay team, which finished fourth with a time of 4:41. Joining Nygren on the relay team were Miranda Charles, Kaitlyn Hunt and Lauren Taylor.

Hunt shattered the meet record in the long jump after soaring to a mark of 15-4.5.

The boys team was paced by the performance of junior Billy Mayer who placed second in the high jump after clearing 5-foot-10.

Junior Ryan Hughes also had a good day in Valley.

Hughes finished sixth in the long jump after finishing with a mark of 18-11 and he also added a sixth-place medal in the 800-meter run after crossing the finish line with a time of 2;16.

Freshmen Alex Quinn and Daniel Leise and sophomore Blake Schmidt and junior Brandon Pickworth combined to finish fourth in the two-mile relay with a time of 9:33.

The long-awaited phase of a Wahoo area road project should be getting underway this fall.

The Nebraska Department of Roads has set an Aug. 1 bid letting date for Highway 77 Expressway around Wahoo.

Wahoo City Administrator Melissa Harrell said that this is news that many in the Wahoo area were pleased to get.

“This is a lot sooner than we initially expected,” said Harrell.

The City of Wahoo, along with other area residents, has been waiting for the new bid letting date to be set. Although the project remained a DOR priority, the project had to be shelved several times in the past decade. A lack of funding caused the most recent delays. Now, funding made available by the Legislature with LB 84 opened the door for this August’s invitation to construction contractors.

Saunders County Supervisor Craig Breunig noted that the project was going to make a big difference for area residents.

“I think it’s going to start moving forward quickly now,” said Breunig.

Lower Platte North Natural Resources District General Manager said that the Aug. 1 bid letting date is good news for several reasons, not the least of which that it would provide the monies the Nebraska Department of Roads owes towards the Lake Wanahoo project.

“As per our agreement with the DOR, within six months of the bid letting date, they will release to us the final $1.27 million they promised for the project,” said Miyoshi.

The DOR has already paid $2.33 million towards the project, as putting the expressway over the Wanahoo dam was determined to be a cost-saving measure for the new stretch of four lane expressway would start with the existing intersection at highways 77 and 92 southwest of Wahoo. The roadway will run north along the west side of Wahoo and then turn to cross Hackberry Street and then proceed to the east. The expressway project will proceed over the Lake Wanahoo Dam and will end at the junction of Highways 92, 77, and 109.