50 Years Ago

(March 1, 1973)

St. John’s School, Prague, which has been in continuous operation since 1921, will be closing in May 1973.

The Rev. Raymond V. Roh, parish administrator, made this announcement Sunday, Feb. 25, after consultation with Bishop Glennon P. Flavin, who authorized the announcement.

According to Roh, the closing was the result of several factors. The School Sisters of Notre Dame, Omaha, who have provided teachers and administrators for the school since its beginning, are no longer able to staff the school in this manner. One sister will be available for work in the field of Religious Education for 1973-74, although she will not reside in Prague.

A parish survey showed that enrollment would not be large enough to continue the school with lay teachers and a religious education sister and that a majority of the parish did not wish to continue the school in this manner and/or provide adequate financial support.

No definite plans have been formulated at this date as to the type of religious education program St. John’s Parish will operate in 1973-74. Efforts will be made to assist parents who wish to send children to Catholic grade schools in Weston and Wahoo, as space allows in those schools.

At the secondary level, St. John’s will continue to support Bishop Neumann High School, Wahoo, as an extension of the religious education program of the parish.

On behalf of the bishop, Roh expressed thanks to the Sisters of Notre Dame for their many years of service, to the priests who have served the school as pastors and administrators, and to the living and deceased members of St. John’s Parish, all of whom supported the school throughout the years.

Patrons of School District No. 103 at Weston voted to dissolve their high school effective July 1, 1973 and to adopt a Class 1 identification at a meeting Mon- day night in the school library. About 100 persons attended.

Superintendent Lucian Fuhrmeister pointed out that during the past few years the enrollment has steadily decreased until now there are only 16 students in high school, of which two are freshmen, and does not meet minimum standards set by the State Department of Education.

The school had been on probation and was running the risk of being placed on the non-approved list.

“What it all comes down to is there is too much competition and children are attending schools where they have more advantages, said Fuhrmeister noting that many of the school patrons are Catholic and are sending their children to Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo.

25 Years Ago

(Feb. 26, 1998)

The wheels are still in motion to construct a new fire hall for the City of Wahoo.

During an early meeting on Feb. 26, the Wahoo City Council discussed how to proceed with plans to build the hall directly west of the current City Hall. A committee has been formed within the council to address the steps necessary to proceed with the project.

Councilman Craig Breunig said the committee has been in contact with Fire Chief Corey Wagner about what kind of design and style the fire hall should have.

The committee and Wagner have toured several new fire halls in nearby counties and have decided to pursue a fire hall similar to a new one in Gretna.

“That on seemed to be real nice,” Breunig told the rest of the city council.

Wagner told the council that Gretna paid approximately $400,000 for their new fire hall, but that he could not see Wahoo spending the same amount of money.

The next question was the need to send out a request for bids on the project, and whether Johnson- Erickson-O’Brien could be used on the project without other bids.

City Attorney Loren Lindahl told the council that any public building project valued over $40,000 needs to be certified by a registered engineer. He also stated that the building must have bids submitted for it.

The house currently located on the property must be moved by March 1. Any activity on the ground could not occur until April 1 or later.

Mayor Don Virgl suggested the committee start compiling proposals and plans for the building and report back to the entire council at a later meeting.

Bennington found the Wahoo press to be like quicksand. The more it struggled the worse the situation got.

Wahoo claimed a 68-42 district final win over the Bennington boys Monday night at Elkhorn High School. The win puts the Warriors back at the Class C-1 state tournament after a one-year absence, the first in a decade.

Wahoo was knocked out by Elkhorn Mount Michael in the first round of last season’s subdistrict tournament.

“I had a lot of players say that wouldn’t ever happen again,” Wahoo Coach Mark Watton said. “These kids have sure worked hard and it is good to be going back to state.”

Bennington knew the Wahoo press was waiting for them after opening an 11-8 first quarter lead. The Badgers had connected on four of six shots from the floor while Wahoo struggled, making just four of their 12 field goal attempts in the opening frame.

The Badger lead was quickly erased, however, as Wahoo applied full-court trapping pressure on the Badgers in the second quarter.

“We knew it was coming and we thought we were well prepared for it,” Bennington coach Larry Klalus said. “Once they felt we were in trouble they did a nice job of sticking it to us.

Wahoo outscored Bennington 15-2 over a two minute stretch of the second quarter. Helping fuel the Wahoo run were 10 second quarter Bennington turnovers.

Ryan Gerdts started Wahoo’s deciding run by hitting a shot the corner to tie the game at 15-15. Alex Shada completed a conventional three-point play just eight seconds later when he picked off a pass and drove to the bucket for a spinning layup.

Bennington’s R.G. Martel brought the Badgers back with a its bucket on their next trip up the court but Bennington would have to wait another two minutes and twenty seconds before changing their side of the scoreboard.

In that time Wahoo rattled off seven straight points, a run that Bennington could never from. Gerdts got things started again with a pair of free throws. Grant Rubesh chipped in a bucket from inside the paint and Gerdts drilled two more field goals, the second from three-point range, to complete the run.

10 Years Ago

(Feb. 27, 2013)

Yutan residents will soon be getting a larger library.

With the new Fire Hall scheduled to be ready for occupancy by March 1, the Community Building, where the fire department is currently housed, will soon be vacant.

The city has decided to move the library from its current location at 502 Third Street to the Community Building at 410 First Street.

“We need space,” said Thelma Anderson, Yutan Library Board chairperson.

The community building is double the size of the current library building, according to Anderson.

“Space is nice. We’re looking forward to the space,” she said.

“It’ll be nice not to have anybody get stepped on during summer reading,” added Angie Watson, Yutan librarian.

Anderson and Watson met with the Yutan City Council during its meeting on Feb. 19 to discuss the next steps.

Several renovations will need to be made to the building before it is open for library business.

Yutan Mayor Tim Ortmeier stated that, once the fire department is moved out of the building, he and the council will visit the building with the library staff to do a layout and see exactly what renovations will need to be done.

Ortmeier added that the timing is perfect, since the council will begin planning the budget in July.

The building currently has a kitchen area which, according to Anderson, could potentially be renovated into a media and meeting room.

Purchase of another computer is also a possibility with the added room.

Renovations will begin after a floor plan has been set.

The Wahoo girls basketball team pulled out a thrilling 52-51 win over Omaha Concordia in the Class C1-2 district final contest played at Midland University in Fremont.

Four free throws, two from junior Tschida Johnson and two from senior Sammantha Grandgenett allowed the Warriors to escape with their 16th win of the season. More important it allowed the Warriors to admittance to the 2013 Girls State Basketball Tournament for the third time in four years.

The first half was a struggle for the Warriors. Wahoo trailed 11-9 after one quarter and 30-22 at the half.

Walker changed up the Warrior defensive game plan at the half and the team responded by outscoring the Mustangs 19-8 in the third quarter by six points apiece from Johnson and sophomore Gabby Shannon.

Wahoo led 41-37 going into the final eight minutes.

Omaha Concordia was able to take the lead twice in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors remained un- daunted and stayed calm by hitting big basket after big basket.

They were also very effective at hitting their free throws. Wahoo finished the game by making 21-of-26 from the charity stripe.

Grandgenett made 9-of-10 and led Wahoo in scoring with 15 points to go along with assists.

Johnson added 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Shannon played well and added 11 points and seven rebounds while battling inside the paint.

Senior Darcy Barry filled up the stat sheet with eight points, seven assists, six re- bounds and three steals.

Wahoo shot just 28 percent from the field, but turned the ball over just nine times.

The two teams finished even on the boards while pulling down 17 apiece.