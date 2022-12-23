Pages of the Past

50 Years Ago

(Dec. 22, 1972)

The Wahoo City Library now has a copy of the City of Wahoo’s Municipal Code Book.

According to Wayne Edgar, city clerk, the library board asked that a copy of the revised ordinances be placed on file for public use.

Edgar also said that anyone desiring to look up city laws may also come to City Hall and use the book on file.

A Raymond Central FFA team took top honors at the District FFA Crops Judging Contest in Lincoln Thursday, Dec. 7, when they marked up 1,648 points of a possible 1.800 to outrank 28 teams from 12 schools. Team members shown accepting the team championship plaque courtesy of Far-Mar-Co., Inc., of Omaha are Mitch Otto (left) and Gary Otto, both of Ceresco, and Layne Rolofson of Valparaiso with Nebraska Grain Improvement Association Secretary Duane Foote. By winning first place in the contest, the Raymond Central team is now in contention for possible state honors with the first place winners of contests held in North Platte Dec. 5 and Grand Island Dec. 6. Of the three district contests, the first place team with the highest score will be the state winner.

Mrs. Nancy Odell, Wahoo, found the following poem on a street in Wahoo Monday and believes that someone may have lost it.

“I don’t know who lost it, but I think it is cute. I’ve shown it to several people and all agree that it has a lot of feeling,” she said.

So, for the person who may have lost it, here it is:

“I sit here listening to all the sounds of people;

Somebody playing the piano in the next lounge;

People walking down the hall, talking quietly;

Someone unwrapping candy. Someone laughing.

The Wahoo Newspaper does not print poetry as a matter of policy, but perhaps the writer will be pleased to find his poem again.

25 Years Ago

(Dec. 22, 1997)

A proposed Wahoo Utilities budget of $2.7 million was approved Dec. 11 by the Wahoo City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting.

The 5-0 vote authorizes the utility arm of the City of Wahoo decrease its budget from the current fiscal year which ends Dec. 31.

The 1997 budget for electric, water, and sewer services is $2,863,624 while the new budget is $2,717,163.

The city’s electrical service consumes most of the budget at $2,160,131. The budget, as pre- pared by Wahoo Utilities General Manager Paul Erickson assumes purchased fuel costs at $906,000 and retail sales of $1,677,400.

Water expenses revenue by about $2,000 and wastewater expenses also will be greater than revenue by about $36,000

The budget does not include costs of the city purchasing the natural gas franchise from Peoples Natural

Erickson said three factors kept the gas purchase out of the budget. There is no settlement in place between the city and Peoples and it isn’t possible to guarantee a number.

Third, costs of the purchase will be taken care of through borrowing, Erickson said.

Costs associated with the natural gas acquisition currently are being paid from the electric utility budget.

Erickson said the lower budget for the next fiscal year was made possible by not allowing for as much labor costs in a number of departments and a reduction on spending for equipment and tools. “In the last years, we have really tooled up,” he explained.

Among the highlights of the budgets spending plans”

Electric Production — $5,000 to change the oil in Engine No. 1 at the power plant.

Electric Distribution – Continued buried cable program, looping of both the commercial park and the new airpark development, $80,000 for a new truck, and $3,000 for a new reel trailer.

Water Distribution – Water tower paint preparation, purchase of 200 or more water meters, and four new fire hydrants.

Other Water – Backhoe tamper; computer for wells, tower and lift stations; and fire hydrant flow tester.

Wastewater Completion of sanitary system review and engineering plan, five manholes, and computer for sewer plant offices.

Erickson noted that the budget also does not include costs to construct a new sewage treatment plant as it will be paid for through borrowing and that the overall plan for the plant has not been finalized.

Neumann out-rebounded, out- shot and even out-passed Yutan. Despite all of that, Yutan still won the statistic that counts most....points.

The Lady Chieftains out-scored Neumann 18-8 in the first quarter, setting the pace for a 67-61 victory over the Lady Cavaliers.

After the opening quarter Neumann regained their composure and started to come back but they were stopped short by Yutan’s excellent free throw shooting in the fourth quarter.

Yutan opened up their lead by sinking six three pointers.

Neumann made an outstanding run in the fourth quarter, scoring 24 points that saw them pull within four. However, once Neumann started fouling, Yutan made them pay by making their free throws and adding to the lead.

10 Years Ago

(Nov. 15, 2012)

A cold-shooting Wahoo girls basketball team fell 57-54 at home to the conference foe Fort Calhoun on Dec. 14.

The Warriors made just 29 percent of their shots from the field and connected on just 9-of-16 form the line and despite a furious fourth quarter comeback still came up three pints short.

The Warriors defense got off to a slow start in the first quarter and had a hard time slowing down the Fort Calhoun offense.

The Pioneers scored 22 first quarter points and led 22-14 after eight minutes.

The Warrior defense ramped up their defensive pressure in the second quarter and held the visitors to just nine points. Wahoo scored 17 points and the teams went into the locker room knotted up at 31.

Wahoo scored just six points in the third quarter and trailed 40-37 going into the fourth quarter.

The game was tied late, but the Pioneers were able to convert at the free throw line with eight seconds remaining. The Warriors trailed by three points, but had a chance to tie at the buzzer, but junior Tschida Johnson’s 3-pointer bounced off the rim.

Seniors Darcy Barry and Sam Grandgenett led wahoo with 13 and 11 points apiece.

Sophomore Gabby Shannon played extremely well for Wahoo while contributing 12 points and seven rebounds.

Damian Smith of Ceresco is facing a felony manslaughter charge after a Nov. 4 crash that left one man dead and others injured.

The Lancaster County attorney’s office filed the charge against Smith on Dec. 7. Smith’s bond was set at 10 percent of $100,000.

If convicted, Smith could face a minimum of one year in prison, according to Lancaster County Attorney Joe

The crash occurred in the morning hours at the inter- section of Waverly Road and North 70th Street, ac- cording to a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office re- port.

Smith was driving a 2002 Saturn Vue northbound on 70th Street and attempted to turn west onto Waverly Road, the report said.

A gray 2005 Cadillac CTS driven by Seth Coats, 24, eastbound on Waverly Road collided with Smith’s vehicle.

None of the Cadillac’s five passengers wore seat belts and three were ejected from the vehicle, which skidded through the intersection and rolled several feet.

Coats was flown to Bryan Health West, where he later died. All but one of his passengers was transported to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, as was Smith’s passenger.

Both drivers had been drinking, according to authorities.