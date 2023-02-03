50 Years Ago

(Feb. 1, 1973)

After more consultation, the final choice for both schools, Holy Trinity grade and Dwight Assumption grade school is a new form of semi-consolidation without the necessity of having to consolidate afterwards.

In other words, for the year 1973-74 Holy Trinity and Assumption schools will each operate as now, except that one principal will run both places and it will be necessary to hire one extra lay teacher for Holy Trinity this time next year. However, a final decision for the future must be made.

If there are not too few students – especially in the seventh and eighth grades – the schools can operate on a semi-consolidated basis in 1973-’74. It will also have to be known how many children will attend next year.

Harold Jordan was re-elected Wahoo fire chief as the Volunteer Fire Department held its annual election of officers. Other officers elected were president, Richard Cherovsky; vice president, Russell Sila; sergeant at arms, Ray Stoupa. Re-elected secretary-treasurer was William Peters.

25 Years Ago

(Jan. 29, 1998)

After a week-long trial, the City of Wahoo and Peoples Natural Gas are now playing the waiting game.

Last week, the city and Peoples, a division of UtiliCorp United Inc., entered into condemnation court to settle the matter of condemnation of Peoples’ gas distribution system in Wahoo.

For the next month or so, both sides will prepare final statements and briefs to be submitted for the judges’ final decision.

In August of 1996, the mayor and city council enacted an ordinance authorizing a general election for the people of Wahoo in November of that year.

The election asked whether the city, backed by state statutes and eminent domain, should acquire the gas system located and operating for the city.

The vote total came out in favor of the city, which then led to the condemnation process.

During last week’s trial, the city presented its case that they should be allowed to acquire and administer the gas system themselves to the people of Wahoo.

The next step for the city, according to City Attorney Loren Lindahl, is to file briefs based on the trial. After the briefs are filed, each side will exchange briefs and submit them to the judges presiding over the condemnation process.

Lindahl told the Wahoo City Council Jan. 22 that a decision may not come until March.

Lincoln Action Program will not be providing low-income housing in Wahoo, at least not as part of a partnership with the city.

During their regular meeting Jan. 22, the Wahoo City Council voted to deny the passage of a resolution that would have established the partnership between Lincoln Action Program (LAP) and the city.

The resolution made no mention of the financial commitment needed from the city. That and the request that the area be declared blighted led to the council’s rejection of the partnership.

LAP had proposed a housing program that would include 32 units, eight single-family homes, four duplexes (eight units) and 16 units of townhouses.

One main objection with the resolution was not the proposed project but the process that would have to be undertaken to make it a reality. The land LAP is planning to build on has already been purchased and includes about 8.3 acres on the east side of Chestnut Street.

The second point of the resolution, which asked the city to declare the North Chestnut area blighted and substandard, was one reason given for the rejection.

“If you’re going to do a study, do one rather than several,” said Tom Klein, an attorney who represented LAP during the council meeting.

The study Klein referred to is a study to be conducted by the Community Redevelopment Authority that would look at blighted and substandard areas in the city.

Some city council members felt that to declare the area blighted and substandard would be premature.

The council also mentioned that hard figures would have to be given to outline the exact financial commitment that may be needed from the city.

At previous information meetings, tax increment financing, or TIF, had been mentioned. TIF, which could constitute 15 to 20% of the project’s financing, could be used to finance improvements to infrastructure and other elements to accommodate the housing project, according to a letter sent to the council by LAP.

The cost to the city concerned council members. The lack of hard figures regarding funding and the TIF possibilities was prominent in the council’s questions.

A vote was taken on the resolution which would have established a partnership between the city and LAP. The resolution failed by a unanimous vote.

10 Years Ago

(Jan. 31, 2013)

After a unanimous vote from the Yutan Board of Education in December, the Yutan Junior- Senior High School has purchased 25 new iMac computers to form a new media lab.

The older, yet functional computers, have been moved to the alternative education academy to create a second media lab.

According to Principal Tim McNamara, the computers were installed Jan. 7 and were online the week after.

“The computers are in and hooked up,” he stated. “They are ready to go.”

A few minor things will still need to be installed.

According to McNamara, iMacs are more closely related to education purposes than other forms of technology.

He added that the students are very excited.

“Some students have been working up an article for our school news,” he said. “They’re fired up.”

“To them, it’s kind of like driving a new car as opposed to an old one,” he added. “It’s exciting.”

The new media lab has eliminated a big problem for the school, according to McNamara.

Before the new lab it was challenging for teachers competing for lab time.

Now, the second media lab is available.

“Our overflow classes get to use the second lab,” he explained.

In addition to the two media labs, a cart with 25 laptop computers is also available.

Students may check out the laptops, much like they would a library book, to use at home for school research purposes.

The school has not yet had any students take advantage of this convenience, but McNamara does expect use of the laptop to pick up throughout the year.

The Bishop Neumann boys basketball team scored a combined 151 points while winning a pair of conference tournament games against Elkhorn Mount Michael and Boys Town on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.

The Cavaliers were in complete control against Elkhorn Mount Michael at home while doing the Knights a 74-48 setback.

“This is a nice way to start the conference tournament. After shooting the ball poorly in the previous game, it was nice to see us knock down some shots,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Mike Weiss.

Neumann shot 50% from the field, made 23 free throws and out-rebounded the nights 26 to 18.

Junior Austin Woita led the Cavaliers with 17 points and six rebounds.

Connor Loos added 16 points, eight assists and four steals.

Senior Brandon Porter added 10 points and three rebounds. Junior Nate Meduna and Zach Ahrens combined for 17 more.

After giving up what he felt were too many first half points Weiss felt that this team played much better defensively in the second half.

“After giving up 32 points in the first half, the boys did a great job defensively in the second half by only giving up 16 points,” Weiss said.

The win put the Cavaliers on the road to the quarter finals against Boys Town.

Things appeared bleak for the Cavaliers and their fans as the visitors went into the final eight minutes down by nine points. The Cavaliers rallied and put up 29 points in the fourth quarter and pulled out a stunning 77-72 win over the Cowboys.

Neumann made seven three-pointers. Freshman Ben Simons made 4-of-5 from the field and drilled three three-pointers while scoring 11 points.

Woita poured in a career-high 31 points to go along with a team-high 10 rebounds. Loos added 18 points and 11 assists.