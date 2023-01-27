Pages of the Past

50 Years Ago

(Jan. 25, 1973)

The Wahoo High School Wrestlers brought home another Capitol Conference wrestling championship Saturday night; their fifth in a row. This year’s meet was held at Arlington.

The Warriors topped runner-up Waverly by 11 points, 85-74. Ashland came in a distant third with 58.

Wahoo took only eight wrestlers to the tournament. All eight finished in the top four of their respective divisions. Eight entries had a total of 12 pins. A point was added to the school’s team total each time a pin was registered. The 12 points the Warriors picked up for the pins earned them the victory.

Tom Hrdlicka, John Trutna and Russ Keller won individual titles. Randy Andresen and Curt Grieser nabbed second place finishes. Brian Nichelson got third in his division while Ivan Hrdlicka and Scott Houfek took fourths.

Tom Hrdlicka received a bye in the first round of the 119-pound class. He pinned Ellis of Gretna and Keith Kubik of Raymond Central to get to the finals where he decisioned G. Hopkins of Valley 3-0.

Trutna pinned L. Fogel of Gretna in his first match in the 132-pound division. He decisioned Whitney of Platteview, D. Masek of Raymond Central and Schoonveld of Norris, en route to the championship.

Keller wasted little time with his first two opponents. The heavyweight from Wahoo pinned Mike Sheriden of Centennial and Bogus of Ashland. He decidesioned Jones of Norris 3-0 in overtime to claim the title.

Andresen received a bye in the first round in the 105-pound class. He decisioned Foresgren of Norris 8-1 and then won a decision from D. Manske of Waverly. He dropped a hard fought 10-6 decision to defending state champ Bruce Rogers in the finals.

Grieser, wrestling at 112 pounds, received a first round bye. He pinned Neujahr of Waverly and decisioned Mike Dillon of Gretna to earn a shot at Skeahan of Norris for the title. Skeahan took a 14-0 decision in the championship bout.

Nichelson pinned Klone of Centennial and Tolman of Gretna in his first two matches in the 138-pound division. He was decisioned by Mark Kubik of Raymond Central in the next round. He came back to decision Pojar of Elkhorn and Proctor of Ashland for third.

Ivan Hrdlicka, a 98 pounder, decisioned J. Kritenbrink of Gretna 4-0 in the first round. He decisioned B. Rolofson of Waverly then lost to Mark Vinson of Ashland. He pinned J. Hoier of Arlington and then lost to Anderson of Valley in the bout for third.

Houfek came into the 145-pound matches unseeded. He opened everyone’s eyes by pinning Rosenbaum of Arlington and Rasmussen of Gretna in the first two rounds. He pinned Rassmussen is 28 seconds, the fastest pin in the tournament. He then lost to division champion Guy Gilmore of Ashland. Scott pinned Driscoll of Elkhorn to get a shot at third. McCune of Platteview decisioned him in that match.

The City of Wahoo is quite fortunate compared to many other cities in Nebraska in regard to recent diesel fuel shortages experienced.

According to Vern Martens, light and water commissioner, the city to date hasn’t had any problems receiving an adequate supply of fuel oil from its supplier, Philips 66, through Leonard Zimmerman, local agent.

Many cities in northeast Nebraska such as Blair and Wayne experienced difficulty. The City of Wayne was at a point where it had to shut off some of its street lights and had to ask some of its customers to curtail power usage due to a dwindling supply of fuel oil.

During a normal year, Wahoo will use about 270,000 gallons of diesel fuel, most of which is consumed during the winter months. Thus far through December and January the city has used 184,000 gallons.

During December alone the city used 119,744 of diesel fuel compared to 53,417 gallons during December 1971.

Martens explained that one of the reasons the city has increased its diesel fuel usage is that the total kilowatt hour consumption during December 1972 was approximately 41% higher than December 1971. This compares with the national average of from 8 to 10% increase.

The main reason for the higher kilowatt hour consumption is the long period of cold weather causing furnaces and electric beat to operate longer. The city was curtailed 518 hours from natural gas last December as opposed to about 360 hours in December, 1971.

25 Years Ago

(Jan. 22, 1998)

They helped break the ground for the new addition in the spring of 1997. Now, in the first month of January, 1998 the Prague Board of Education heard students are in the building.

Superintendent Bill Smith told board members during their regular monthly meeting last week that classes were being held in the new addition.

The new addition is connected to the west side of the existing kindergarten through 12th grade school building.

It provides new classrooms for students in kindergarten through sixth grade and also has a gym facility. A commons area that can be used for school activities and gatherings is also located in the new addition.

Smith said the addition would have been ready for classes immediately after the holiday vacation, but a problem with the heating system prevented the use.

Annexing a subdivision did more than boost population for this eastern Saunders County town. It made Yutan a unified city.

During a special meeting last week, the village board accepted a proclamation from the Secretary of State reorganizing the village into a city of the second class.

The annexation of the Timbercrest subdivision, or Sanitary Improvement District No. 2, made the city’s official population 1,064, which qualifies Yutan to be a city of the second class.

With the new title of city, however, Yutan must make a slight change in their municipal government. Rather than a board with a member-elected chairman, Yutan will elect a mayor and city council. in May

Until now, Yutan residents have voted for four candidates “at-large.” The top four vote-getters were then seated on the board.

Now the city will be divided into two wards, with two representatives from each ward serving on the board. The division for the wards will be Second Street.

But the letterhead, sign and government changes are minor when one thing is considered unity.

“The difference is that now Yutan is a united town,” said Board Member Walt Ebeler.

Timbercrest is what put Yutan over the hump to become a city of the second class.

The members of the board said the boundaries of the town were extended to include Timbercrest with the subdivision residents’ approval.

“Now there’s more uniformity, said Board Member Joe Koenig. “Now it’s all the same city and the same name. There’s no more ‘across the tracks.’”

10 Years Ago

(Jan. 24, 2013)

Once the spring thaw arrives construction crews will be back on North Chestnut Street for phase 3 of the Chestnut North Corridor Improvements. The project picks up where work ended last fall at 23rd Street and grades and paves Chestnut Street North to the planned Highway 77 expressway. According to Julie Ogden with JEO Consulting group, construction crews should be on site by April 7.

Phase 3 of the Chestnut Street Improvements has a price tag of just under $529,000. The cost brings work done on Chestnut Street to date to just under $1.9 million. Ogden said that is slightly more than originally budgeted.

The project ran into a snag when several property owners challenged in court the city’s annexation of their property. That put a halt to easement and right away negotiations for the project. The city received a favorable judgment from the court, but by that time construction crews needed to move equipment to other sides. Ogden said the remobilization fee is the contractor’s cost to get equipment back on site.

Once the equipment is back crews will have 67 working days to complete the project.

The Wahoo wrestling team finished fourth at the Capitol Conference meet held at Ashland-Greenwood High School on Jan. 19. The Warriors finished with a season-high 83 team points.

Two Warriors were crowned conference champions. Junior Colton Spangler (160 pounds) finished with a perfect record of 3-0 at the conference meet and improved to 16-12 on the season. Spangler dominated Cole Welchert of Fort Calhoun in the championship match.

Nathan Redding also finished with a perfect record while competing in the 170 pound weight class. He pinned all three of his opponents at the conference meet while improving to 9-16 on the season.

Junior Seth Lindgren (220 pounds) finished in third place. Lindgren improved to 7-8 on the season after recording a 4-0 decision against Jacob Burr of Syracuse.

Ivan Sotello, 120 pounder, finished third after finishing with a record of 2-1. Sotello pinned Wyatt Brockmuller of Ashton-Greenwood in the third place match. Sotello’s performance improved his season record of 7-13.

Dillon Rademaker (138 pounder) also medaled at the conference meet while claiming fourth place. Rademaker finished with a record of 1-2 at the meet and improved to 3-6 on the season. Walker Fisher of Ashland-Greenwood defeated Rademaker in the match for third place.

Warrior Anthony Thorson also won a match at the meet and improved his record to 3-9 on the season.