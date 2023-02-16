50 Years Ago

(Feb. 16, 1973)

Five Wahoo High School wrestlers qualified for the state meet by placing either first or second in their respective divisions in the Class B-3 District Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Wahoo.

Tom Hrdlicka, John Trutna, John Arney, Russ Keller and Ivan Hrdlicka will represent Wahoo at the two-day carnival in Lincoln. Competition will begin Friday and wind-up Saturday.

Just seven Warriors competed in the district test and all fared well. They combined to give Wahoo 722 points, good enough for a third-place finish in the team standings.

Tom Hrdlicka and John Trutna kept their unbeaten records intact. Hrdlicka raised his mark to 25-0 as he took the 112-pound championship. He received a bye in the first round. Jeff Connick of Arlington was a 12-0 decision victim in the next match. He beat Doug Shald of Blair 5-2 in the final bout.

Trutna enters state competition with a mark of 27-0. He disposed of Rodger Kunkle of Elkhorn in the first match, decisioned Louie Phillips of David City 5-0 and then whipped Mike Klotz of Arlington 7-2. Arney pinned Jim Kahnk of Arlington in his first bout at 126 pounds. He stopped Mark Lee of Elkhorn and then decisioned Roger Davis of Blair 6-2 for the title. He is now 20-4.

Keller claimed the first-place medal in the heavyweight class. He beat Mike Codr of David City and Dan Wilkins of Blair to get a shot at the title. Nick Hoier of Arlington lost a 5-2 decision to Keller in the finals. Russ has a record of 21-3.

Ivan Hrdlicka finished second in the 98 pound division. He received a bye in the first round and then whipped Leon Speck of Tekamah-Herman in the next bout. Steve Klotz of Blair took a 4-2 decision in the championship match. He is 17-5.

The U.S. Postal Service announced this week that it will no longer deliver newspapers to Vietnam under second or third class mail effective immediately. This affects all mail with an APO address.

The Armed Services will not be responsible for anything but first class mail, and anything else will be returned with an undeliverable notice that costs the sender 10 cents for each piece.

Those subscribers of the Wahoo Newspaper so affected may either cancel their newspaper, or increase the postage rate so that they may be sent first class. Those cancelling will receive a refund in proportion to their subscription usage.

25 Years Ago

(Feb. 19, 1998)

Wahoo had no trouble finding offense in its 94-49 win over Ashland-Greenwood Saturday but it was the production off the bench that set the tone early for the quarter.

The win improved Wahoo’s record to 15-3 while Ashland-Greenwood slipped to 5-12.

Trailing the Bluejays 9-8 Wahoo rattled off nine straight points, seven of those coming from players coming off the bench.

In his first game out of the starting lineup Jake Simon started the Wahoo run with back-to-back buckets in less than 30 seconds to give Wahoo a 12-9 lead.

Then Josh Price drilled a three- point goal to put Wahoo up 15-9. Simon had been replaced in the starting lineup by junior Heath Stukenholtz. Simon responded to his new role by hitting all five of his shots from the field, including two three-pointers.

Wahoo opened up a 22-12 lead after the first quarter and extended it by another 13 points by halftime. The lead continued to grow each quarter.

Wahoo used a variety of pressing defenses to harass the Bluejays. The Warriors threw a full-court zone, a man-to-man and a half-court trap.

Guy Horn, a 6-foot-4 post player, scored 17 points to lead the Bluejays. Joining Horn in double figures was Wade Rosenquist, who scored 11.

Five Wariors ended the game in double figures.

Leading the way was Ryan Gerdts, who scored 19. Josh Kasischke and Simon added 12 each, Alex Shada netted 11 and Grant Rubesh chipped in 10. In all 12 Warriors scored.

Ceresco residents will get the scoop on a proposed 1.5% sales tax at two town meetings, the first of which is set for 7:30 tonight at the Ceresco said. Community Building.

The village has not had a sales tax for the past two years. Prior to that it instituted a 1% tax over a 10-year period to help pay for new well fields and a water tower.

The new tax, if approved by the voters at the primary election May 12, would help pay for upcoming projects such as refurbishing the water tower, water line improvements, water hydrant replacements and street paving, said town chairman Ward Hageman.

The proposed sales tax has no termination date.

One of the top priorities is repairing a water line under Pine Street that has had three breaks in the past year. Several four-inch cast iron lines throughout town need to be replaced with six- or eight-inch lines to improve water flow, Hageman said.

Town meeting discussion will also cover the property tax proposal of .74490 per $100 of valuation. Residents must vote to allow the village to exceed the state-mandated 45 cent mill levy. The rate is currently $1.05 for second class cities and villages such as Ceresco. The village board has decided to propose five years. the same property tax rate as last year so it can continue to provide community services at the same level.

If Ceresco residents vote against exceeding the 45-cent limit, the village board would have to cut approximately $63,000 from its budget, according to fact sheets sent out to residents. The fact sheet states that a 45-cent levy could mean a decrease in municipal services provided to the property owner, possibly in the following areas: streets, park and recreation, library, fire and rescue. A majority of registered voters would have to approve the ballot issue to allow the city to maintain its current levy. If approved, the levy can be in effect no more than five years.

A second town meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28. A question and answer period will follow presentations on the tax proposals.

10 Years Ago

(Feb. 14, 2013)

Area residents will adjust to some changes in delivery, as the United States Postal Service has announced to transition to a new delivery schedule this summer. According to Regional Spokesman Brian Sperry, package delivery will now operate Monday through Saturday and mail delivery will now only operate Monday through Friday beginning Aug. 5.

Post offices that are currently open on Saturdays will continue to be open on Saturdays.

“Mail addressed to post office boxes will continue to be delivered Monday through Saturday,” Sperry stated.

First class mail to home and business mailboxes will be stopped.

“There is no longer sufficient volume to sustain six days of mail delivery,” said Sperry. “First class mail volume has declined more than 25% in the last six years due to America’s changing mailing habits.

“Technology continues to re- shape how Americans communicate and conduct business and has resulted in a sharp decline in first the class mail volume.”

In 2012, USPS lost $15.9 billion. “The postal service can no longer sustain significant financial losses,” Sperry noted.

However, the rise of e-commerce, continues to spur strong growth in package delivery.

The new plan is expected to save the USPS $2 billion annually.

“The two billion dollars in annual saving will be achieved through a combination of reduction in workforce, mostly through attrition, and reduction in operating expenses, said Sperry.

Most of the savings would come from carrier labor and fuel cost. other savings will be gained from processing, transportation and maintenance, he added.

According to Sperry the USPS is doing their best to ensure that mail carriers are not affected.

“The estimated Impact on full-time equivalent assignments would be between $20,000 to $25,000 nationally,” he confided. “The postal service will accomplish this reduction in compliment through attrition and reassignments.”

He added that the postal service has a proven track record of working with affected employees.

“The postal service has reduced over $193,000 positions in 2006 without layoffs,” Sperry explained.

He added that the USPS made the announcement more than six months in advance to give residential and business customers time to adjust and plan for the new mail delivery service.

Customers who don’t receive delivery at a post office box can rent one and continue to receive mail delivery on Saturdays.

“The biggest driver of this change is our responsibility to take the steps necessary to ensure Financial stability so that we can provide efficient, reliable and affordable mail delivery service to the American people,” said Sperry. “ In the near future, the postal service plans to provide specific guidance for residential and business customers about its new delivery schedule.”

Area postmasters could not comment on the recent delivery change announcement.

The East Butler Tiger wrestling team dominated the competition at the Class D-1 district wrestling meet held at High Plains Community High School on Feb. 8-9.

The Tigers placed first as a team after compiling 151 points and will send seven individuals to the state wrestling meet in Omaha on Feb. 14 to 16.

A freshman, five sophomores and a junior will represent the Tigers at the state meet.

Two Tigers claimed district championships on Saturday.

Sophomore Drew Ratkovec (126 pounds) dominated meet. all four of his opponents. He recorded three first quarter pins and scored a 16-6 major decision over Brian Niveen of Freeman. Ratkovec will while be one of the wrestlers to beat at the state meet and will take a 39-2 record into Omaha.

Junior Toby Nordmeyer (132 pounds) will look to im- prove on his silver medal a season ago as he takes a 25-3 record into Omaha.

Nordmeyer was barely pressed at the district meet and after a first round bye scored first round pins over his next three opponents and got his hand raised as the district champion.

Sophomore Devon Spatz (106 pounds) scored 20 points for the Tigers at the district meet and finished second after getting pinned by Wyatt Lane of Arcadia-Loup County in the third period.

Spatz pinned his other two opponents and will take a 39-4 record into the state meet.

Sophomore Evan Sisel (170 pounds) also finished runner-up at the district meet after getting pinned in the first period by Brian Scarf of Friend.

Sisel won his other three matches and will take a 37-7 into this week’s state tournament.

Freshman Tyler Kocian (113 pounds) finished third at the district meet after scoring 20 points and finishing with a record of 4-1 in district competition.

Kocian pinned Jadyn Dightman of Thayer Central in the match for third place. Kocian will take a 31-12 record into his first ever state meet.

Sophomore David Smaus (138 pounds) finished fourth at the district meet and finished with a record of 4-2 in district action.

Smaus ended up fourth after getting pinned by Vince Vollmer of Ravenna. He will take a 21-17 record into the state meet.

Sophomore Dylan TePoel (182 pounds) finished 3-2 at the district meet and qualified for the state meet after placing fourth. He will take a 24-20 record into Omaha.