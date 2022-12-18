Pages of the Past

50 Years Ago

(Dec. 14, 1972)

A lake for Wahoo? Why not? Other towns have done it and more are doing it every day.

In the near future, Wahoo could be a water-based recreation spot.

Does the idea sound strange? It shouldn’t as Wahoo is in a position where it needs one or two or more lakes for recreational boating, swimming and fishing purposes.

For several years, the Wahoo Newspaper has been trying to promote interest in lakes for Wahoo area residents. Editor Derrel Ludi believes that a lake or lakes within the city limits would provide new industry, recreation, watershed assistance and a shot in the arm for the economy.

He has long pictured a lake east or northeast of Wahoo surrounded by waterfront homes, docks for boats, sand beaches, marina, etc., as stated in three or four past editorials.

The question still remains, however, would this community really like to have a lake? Many have talked about it, but none have taken the initiative. As a result the Wahoo Newspaper is making an investigation as to whether such a project is possible.

In an interview with Eugene Daniels, district conservationist for the Soil Conservation Service, and Archie McMaster, soil conservationist, the Wahoo Newspaper learned this week that some type of project is possible if the people in this community want it.

Naturally there are technicalities and paperwork that must be accomplished, but it is the purpose of this newspaper to determine what various individuals think of this proposal and to get their reactions and suggestions.

When asked what he thought about the idea, Daniels said the county needs more recreation areas. He pointed out that local recreation areas help stimulate the economy.

“Branched Oak and Fremont lakes are full with people, and I don’t think they have anything better at these sites than we could have here in Saunders m- County,” Daniels said.

Local recreation areas also keeps the people near home and off of heavily traveled highways during the summer thus relieving the pressure on heavily used sites.

Many agree the need exists for a recreational area near Wahoo. And when asked, Daniels said, technically it could be provided. But, outside help in acquiring the money for such a project would be needed and there are many government programs available under which a city like Wahoo perhaps could qualify.

McMaster, conservationist, agrees that a lake could be established for Wahoo and likes the idea of putting one behind the Wahoo Light Plant, which would enable the city to distribute its excess warm water into the lake.

“From an ecology standpoint, it is better to put warm water into a lake where it can cool rather than a stream, which creates an unnatural environment and this is called thermo-pollution,” McMasters said.

He elaborated by saying it ay, may be insignificant for one town to distribute its excess warm water into a stream, but when many towns do this, it amounts to a sizable contribution to the overall pollution.

Both conservationists agreed that a lake could be created by dredging, such as the county’s only recreational spot at Memphis. That state-owned lake consists of about 20 surface acres.

McMaster said in Rochester, Minnesota, the light plant drains its heated water into a lake which draws geese and ducks to this public park area throughout the winter. This method is being recommended by ecologists for large nuclear reactor plants.

Other possibilities in the county, according to Daniels, are watershed plans for the construction of dams with ponds behind them which could be used for recreational purposes in addition to the main purpose of flood control.

According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commissions Environmental Features Study of the Eastern Nebraska Region, six proposed structures in three watersheds could also be used for recreational purposes.

Proposed for flood control with either public or private recreation recreation are: structure 7A in Clear Creek Watershed, northwest of Yutan, with 118 acres of permanent pool; 7A in Cottonwood Creek Watershed, north of Prague, which is very accessible to the public, 73 acres of permanent pool; 6B in Cottonwood Creek Watershed, west of Prague, 63 acres of permanent pool; 22A, one mile east and 1/4 mile north of Malmo, 80 acres of permanent pool; 4A on North Oak Creek Watershed, 50 acres of permanent pool; and 5C, located in North Oak Creek Watershed, 42 acres of permanent pool.

25 Years Ago

(Dec. 11, 1997)

Recent complaints to the State Health and Human Service System prompted the organization to conduct a special investigation at the Care Center at Saunders County Health Services.

Results of the investigation have led to some alleged violations of residents’ rights by the facility.

These alleged violations included not answering call lights in a timely fashion, inadequate food and meals and seclusion of one of the facility’s residents.

SCHS Chief Executive Officer Michael Boyles said the facility is challenging the state on two of the charges.

The first challenge involves food violations.

Boyles said one of the remarks made by state surveyors was that the residents said chicken was served too often.

He said the facility has documentation that shows it was at the request of the residents to have chicken twice a week.

Another complaint found by the state was the taste of the food.

Boyles said with 73 residents it is not always possible to know what each one will like at every single meal.

Boyles said they also challenge the complaint that food is not of adequate temperature or completely cooked.

The other allegation that the care center is challenging is the seclusion of a resident.

State surveyors reported on of the facility’s 73 residents had been isolated from the other residents involuntarily.

Boyles said the resident, who would yell out, was placed in his room or in the hobby room with music playing as a means to calm his disruptive behavior.

He said this type of action itself is not against the resident’s right if it is documented in the residents charts that it is necessary.

“We didn’t have the documentation.”

That has since been corrected, he said.

Boyles said the allegations do not show that the facility is offering bad care.

“If we were a bad facility, we would not have 72 of our 73 beds filled.”

Coming into this season Wahoo wrestling Coach Doug Watts didn’t think his team would be much of a dual team.

Watts got a pleasant surprise last Thursday when his team won the Ashland-Greenwood triangular.

The Warriors had five open weight classes while Ashland- Greenwood had only two.

Things didn’t look good for Wahoo in the beginning.

At 103 pounds, Ashland’s Monte Peterson pinned Wahoo’s David Baxter to give the Bluejays an early 6-0 lead.

The Bluejays built to that lead, earning points at the 112 and 119 class because the Warriors were open.

Wahoo stormed back with a string of wins.

At 125 pounds, Wahoo’s Jake Akerson handed Ashland’s Joe Clark a 9-0 defeat.

Doug Chisholm added to the Warrior’s rally by defeating Trey Owen 9-5 at 130 pounds.

Wahoo’s Ryan Watts, at 135 pounds, managed a very pivotal victory over Tim Annin.

In the140 pound match Wahoo’s Mich Lausterer hot the win over Josh Broz with a 2-0 decision.

Ashland-Greenwood’s Jason Smith pinned Cory Hanke in the 145 pound match.

The Bluejays picked up more points at 152 where Wahoo was open.

Wahoo’s Josh Akerson didn’t waste any time in his match at 160 pounds. Akerson pinned Ryan Alley in just 17 seconds.

In the final match of this dual Ashland led the Warriors by a narrow margin of 30-26.

The Warriors Casey Rodgers, at 189 pounds, pinned Vincent DeCora at the 1:03 mark to hive Wahoo a 32-30 victory over the Bluejays.

The next dual of the night featured Raymond Central against Wahoo.

This time the Warriors didn’t need any last second heroics, as they beat the Mustangs 35-25.

10 Years Ago

(Dec. 13, 2012)

A position in the Saunders County Clerk’s officer that has been open for more than two years will soon be filled.

At the Dec. 4 meeting of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors, the board voted to allow Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren the funds needed to fill a position she purposefully did not fill within her office.

“Two years ago, I made the decision not to fill that position because the county was in a bit of a financial bind,” explained Lindgren. “That decision has ended up hurting the staff in my office.”

Lindgren noted that, with one less person in her office, her staff has had to split up that workload. Excluding Lindgren, the office currently has three full-time employees, and also employs a temporary employee.

While some duties, such as vehicle titling, have been removed from her office’s responsibility, Lindgren said other duties have been added to take their place. Additional election and payroll requirements have added to the workload.

Last week’s meeting marked the second time Lindgren brought this request to the board during the current fiscal year. She also requested permission to fill the open position while the board was working on the county’s budget.

The Cedar Bluffs School District will be looking at its administrative options following the resignation of Principal Dan Cleveland.

Cleveland’s letter of resignation was submitted to the Cedar Bluffs Board of Education at Monday evening’s meeting. Cleveland cited a family emergency as the reason he needed to step away from the position.

The board voted to accept Cleveland’s which will go into effect on June 1.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, and we felt this was really the best answer for everyone,” said Cedar Bluffs Superintendent Harland Ptomey. Although Cleveland’s contract will continue through the end of the year, he will not be present at the school, having been granted a leave of absence to address his family’s emergency.

Ptomey said he will be handling most of the principal’s duties, and has also passed a few of them on to other staff.

“We’re just working together to make it through the end of the school year,” said Ptomey.