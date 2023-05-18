50 Years Ago

(May 17, 1973)

Patriettes to begin China tour

The John F. Kennedy College Patriettes, National AAU Girls’ Basketball Champions, will be making a 21-day tour of Mainland China.

The eight-game slate will include visits to such cities as Peking, Shanghai and Canton. The trip will be sort of a “Training Technique Exchange Program,” according to Bernard.

“The Chinese want us to show them our training, practice and workout techniques, and they, in turn, will show us theirs,” Bernard said.

Stolen insecticide discovered

“If they don’t move that poison pretty soon I’m going to have the County Attorney file charges against them,” said Sheriff Joe Divis speaking about a cache of corn root worm insecticide uncovered last week near Prague.

The insecticide is a deadly poison to humans. Known as Ki- propyl Phosphorodithioate, about $24,000 worth of it was stolen from the Midwest Agricultural Warehouse of Fremont in February. Half of the insecticide was located in Sarpy county and the other half near Prague last week.

Divis reported that the thieves had taken the insecticide and placed it on a dumping ground in a ditch northwest of Prague and covered it with a black plastic sheet.

“I think they intended to come back and get it later, the way it looks, but with the planting season well underway, I don’t know how, anyway it stands as a threat to the environment and the people who live below it,” said the sheriff.

He said that it could endanger the lives of people if it should dissolve and run off with rain water.

The cache, valued at about $12,000, was discovered by Oliver Kaspar, who went to a dump located on his property and pulled the black plastic sheet back. When he saw what was under it he notified the sheriff. The insecticide is manufactured by the Modil Industrial Chemical Division factory in Richmond, Virginia. It was sold to the Fremont firm.

25 Years Ago (May 21, 1998) Local ballot issues noticed in Primary Election

Voters in two Saunders County precincts might not have noticed that a portion of their ballot was missing May 12.

For the primary ballots in Oak Creek and Richland precincts, the Lower Platte South Natural Re- sources District (LPSNRD) Subdistrict 5 race was mistakenly left off the ballot.

The same election was left off ballots in Ceresco during the general election of 1996. Both elections involved the same candidate as well – Anne Smith of Lincoln. In 1996, Smith was an incumbent seeking reelection. The lost votes allowed her to be unseated.

Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren, also county election commissioner, said the omission was a mistake and that if she had known the race was not on the ballot it would have been corrected right away.

As it was, though, Lindgren was not aware of the error until 5 p.m. on May 12, when a voter called in to inquire why she did not get to vote for the NRD seat.

“It happened,” Lindgren said. “It just didn’t get on there. I don’t know how it happened. We just didn’t catch it.”

The last 78 voters in the Richland Precinct, including Ceresco, did get to vote on the seat after the error was found and new ballots were sent to those polls, Lindgren said. A total of 100 voters in the Oak Creek precinct, including Valparaiso, were sent the new ballots as well.

But after the new ballots were distributed, only 17 Richland precinct voters marked a candidate in the race. Only 26 voters in Oak Creek marked a candidate.

Smith said her main concern is that the voters in Valparaiso and Ceresco did not get to vote, not that the race was left off.

“I’m very upset these people are not being allowed to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” she said.

10 Years Ago (May 16, 2013) Fire will not alter Wahoo Locker expansion plans

A business owner in downtown Wahoo is still assessing the damage after a May 8 fire, but he still plans to open his doors soon.

According to Wahoo Locker Plant owner Charlie Emswiler, the exact amount of damage from last week’s fire is still not known.

However, he said that the insurance company has been saying that it could potentially be a total loss.

The fire at the meat processing and retail shop famous for its “Wahoo Wieners” started around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The State Fire Marshal has determined the fire was caused by a meat smoker, according to Wahoo Fire Chief Corey Wagner.

Wagner explained that after noticing an abnormal black plume of smoke coming from the chimney, Emswiler opened the door to the meat smoker.

“Flames shot out,” said Wagner.

Emswiler and his employees got out of the building safely, but the fire spread quickly.

Emswiler announced expansion plans last year, which included moving his operation across the street into the former Wahoo Building Center.

He stated on Monday that last week’s fire has not altered these plans.

“It has not set the schedule back,” he said. “We’re hoping to be in by September.

In fact, the contractor who is remodeling the building center to fit the needs of the Locker Plant is willing to work faster in order to get them up and moving as quickly as possible.

“We will be opening again,” said Emswiler.

County offices moving around

Staff at two offices in Saunders County will soon be experiencing a change of scenery.

According to Saunders County Administrative Assistant Louis Austin, the Saunders County planning and zoning office, currently located on the first floor of the courthouse, will be moved to the former county courtroom and county court offices on the third floor.

This will allow the state probation office, located in the vets building in downtown Wahoo, to move into the first floor courthouse office.

They will also occupy the office directly across the hall that used to be the county attorney’s office.

“Before the law enforcement center was built, the county was crammed into a lot of offices,” said Austin. “We rented space for probation. We were required to provide space for them at county expense.”

Then, the new Law Enforcement and Judicial Center was built.

“That vacated offices in the courthouse,” Austin noted.

The county attorney, county court and district court were moved into offices in the new center.

Since that time, those courthouse offices have been vacant.

The County Board of Supervisors has entrusted Austin with the task of overseeing the movement of the offices.

“It’s a financial issue,” he said. “The county is trying to cut costs as much as we can.”

They are trying to maximize space in the courthouse while cutting the cost of paying rent for the probation office.