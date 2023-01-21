Pages of the Past

50 Years Ago

(Jan. 18, 1972)

Tom Potter has been hired as a deputy sheriff, according to Sheriff Joe Divis this week. He replaces Dale Hradec, who quit last month.

Potter, a lieutenant on the North Bend Police Department before coming to Wahoo, was also with the reserve police in a Fremont for one year, and has had experience in police work.

25 Years Ago

(Jan. 15, 1998)

By a vote of 6-1 in favor, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved spending funds to prepare a proposal for the state’s new prison. The vote came Tuesday after several weeks of discussing the project. The Saunders County Prison Site Selection Committee has estimated it could cost between $20,000 and $30,000 to prepare the proposal.

Within that proposal will be the stipulation that the new prison would be located on ARDC land in the southeast corner of Section 32 the county subject to the Board of Regents’ approval.

Prior to the vote, the board discussed a letter from the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District. In that letter the possibility of a rural water district to include a prison site was mentioned.

LPNNRD Board Chair Dave Shelso wrote that the district is willing to commit to the leadership and formation of a rural water district for the site with the following conditions:

1. Section 32-14N-9E of the county is chosen for the prison by the state.

2. The rural water district will be funded entirely by grants and user fees (the state) on a break-even basis.

The site currently in question is different than the site previously discussed as a potential prison location. The committee had previously discussed Section 17 of the county.

Now the land in question is in Section 32 and located on the southeast corner of the University of Nebraska’s land near Highway 63.

This new location would give access to a highway, eliminating the need for extensive road construction, and still allow for the required buffer zone around the prison.

These new developments were all discussed by the board before they made their decision. Because of the LPNNRD’s commitment and the possibility of a rural water district, this would alleviate some of the cost to the county.

The remaining cost to the county, should the prison locate there, would be approximately $1 to $2 million for a sewer system. The board discussed ways to finance that amount through the use of revenue bonds.

Revenue bonds are issued for projects such as sewer systems. The bonds are then paid back through user fees by the investor, in this case the state.

Dan Duncan, director of the ARDC where the land is located, spoke to the board about his position toward the new site and where the university stands on the land transfer issue.

He restated that the university has told the prison committee a recommendation will be made to the Board of Regents regarding the transfer of land only if the county board agrees to provide funding for the infrastructure needed at the site.

“I have no idea what will happen at the Regents,” Duncan said. “Decisions are made after either lengthy discussion or one minute.

Yutan has received word from the state that they have been proclaimed a city of the second class.

During a special meeting Monday night, the village board accepted the proclamation from the Secretary of State reorganizing Yutan from a village to a city of second class.

Last October, Yutan annexed Sanitary Improvement District No. 2, also known as the Timbercrest subdivision.

That increased the official population to 1,064, enough to qualify to be a city of the second class. A mayor and a city council. The board passed Ordinance 543, determining the city will be divided into two wards with the boundary being Second Street.

Two council members will be elected from each ward, for a total of four council members. A mayor will be elected from the entire town

In May, Yutan will elect the council members and mayor. Until then, the village board will remain in place.

Joe Koenig will be a part of that village board until the May election. He was named to the board to replace Bruce Cate, who resigned recently.

10 Years Ago

(Jan. 17, 2013)

A tort claim, filed against the Lower Platte Natural Resources District has been denied.

The board of directors voted unanimously Monday afternoon to deny the claim filed against the district by the parents of Bayden Martinez. Martinez drowned last June in the spillway structure of the Lake Wanahoo dam. The 11-year old boy from Wahoo had disappeared the evening before his body was found and was believed to have gone fishing unaccompanied in the area below the dam. The drowning reportedly came about after Martinez was sucked into a concrete pipe.

In September, Raul Martinez and Danelle Rush filed a $1 million claim against the NRD, claiming the district failed to warn the public of a dangerous condition in the spillway.

The NRD had the option of accepting the claim, denying or doing nothing. If no response came for six months, the parents had the right to file a lawsuit against the NRD

In September, the boy’s parents also filed a lawsuit against Lake Wanahoo project engineers, Olsson Associates.

A downtown Wahoo property owner has 90-days to abate a building declared unsafe.

The Wahoo City Council determined Jan. 11 the building at 539 North Broadway was unsafe and a public nuisance in its present condition based on five defects. Property owners Gaylord and Deyo Anderson were given 90 days to complete the remedies of the situation.

The city council ruled defects making it unsafe were exterior conditions that allow water to get into the basement of the building; several doors and windows are inoperable and back fire escape stairs not securely attached to the building; loose plaster and flooring due to water damage; mold and damp conditions in basement; and utility connections that have been disconnected for an extended period of time.

The ruling was based on testimony by Building Inspector Travis Beavers, former Mayor Jerry Johnson and City Administrator Melissa Harrell.

The remedies prescribed included guttering on the west side of the building, repairs to parepets, grading and sloping of ground away from building, removing mold and moldy furniture from basement and replacing water damaged ceilings and floors.

Gaylord Anderson did not dispute that guttering and grading was needed at the building. But he pointed out to the council that some of the work that the city wanted had already been started, including repairs to the roof, west wall and fire escape.

He said repairs to the roof were also completed and a recent rain produced no moisture inside of the up- stairs apartments.

Anderson pointed out that some of the doors were inoperable only because they were nailed shut to keep out a former tenant that still had a key and that the boards could easily be removed.

“We’ve been trying to do what we can with the amount of time and finances we have available,” Anderson added.

Several City Council members pressed Anderson that if the standard 90 days was not adequate to provide an alternative.

Anderson said, before the utilities had been turned off several years ago, he had someone living in the upstairs apartments that was to complete some of the repairs, but didn’t. He also pointed out that his work will take him out of town in the coming month and he would not be able to stay focused on the project.

After hearing that first contact about the building was made with Anderson in February 2010, City Council Member Mike Lawver said it was probably time to start working toward remediation on a time frame.

“You’re here tonight saying you don’t want a 90-day window, but yet it’s been almost three years,” he said. “How long do you let it go?”

Beavers confirmed that Anderson has addressed some of the issues at the building.

Beavers added that a major issue with the moisture damage inside of the building, especially in the basement, is that the building shares a common wall with the building next to it.

The council voted four to one to declare the building unsafe and give the property owner 90 days to complete the remedy list.

Council Member Kevin Dunbar said he voted no because he thought Anderson should get some credit for the work that has already been completed.