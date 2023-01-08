Pages of the Past

50 Years Ago

(Jan. 4, 1973)

Tom Dunham, 33, of Omaha, has joined the staff of the First National Bank of Wahoo as installment loan officer succeeding Robert Pease. Dunham joined the bank staff here Dec. 11, 1972.

He was born in Omaha and graduated from Plattsmouth high school in 1958, after which he worked as a lineman for over three years with Consumers Public Power District. He then moved to Norfolk where he was employed in a clothing store for three years.

He married Connie E. Vollmer, also of Omaha, in October 1966 and the couple has two boys, Todd, 5; and Chris age 1 year.

Dunham then attended Omaha University and later joined the U.S. National Bank of Omaha where he has been employed for the past three and a half years prior to coming to Wahoo.

The Prague Panthers raced past Petersburg 65-45 for consolation honors in the Petersburg Holiday Tournament Dec. 28.

Elgin had clipped the Panthers 41-33 in the opening round of the tourney Dec. 27.

Prague jumped out to a 22-14 advantage after one period in the consolation match. They increased their lead to 36-22 at the intermission. The Pirates closed the gap to 44-32 going into the final frame but the Panthers enjoyed a 21-13 edge in that one.

Fred Sousek and Dan Novak provided most of the offensive punch for Prague as they combined for 40 points. Sousek netted 11 field goals and a free throw for 23 points. Novak had eight fielders and a charity toss for 17. Steve Hampl was also in double figures at 10.

In the Elgin encounter, the Eagles moved out to a 7-2 lead after the first quarter. It was 19-14 at halftime with Elgin still on top. The count went to 31-23 after three periods. Prague matched their opponent in the final frame but could not close the gap.

The Panthers meshed 15 of 51 field goal attempts for a dismal 29%. The game was won at the charity stripe where the victors connected on 11 of 20 to just three of nine for Prague.

Steve Hampl was high for the Panthers with 11 points. Dan Novak and Fred Sousek were right behind with 10 apiece. Sousek pulled down 12 rebounds and Hampl eight for Prague. The Panthers collected 26 rebounds to 31 for Elgin.

25 Years Ago

(Jan. 1, 1998)

A suspect in a recent attempted assault in Yutan is still being sought by local and state law enforcement agencies.

According to investigators at the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, a man forced his way into the home of an 83-year-old Yutan woman on the evening of Dec. 20 and attempted to sexually assault her.

Det. Sgt. Jeff Morris and Det. Rob Jensen, Saunders County investigators, said the man was described as a white male, 30 to 50 years of age, 5’8” to 5’10” with short salt and pepper colored hair.

Jensen said the suspect did not stay in the home long after gaining entry.

“He was apparently scared off by a neighbor or a noise outside. He was only in the house for about 10 minutes,” he said.

Morris said after the woman answered the door and refused to let the man in, the suspect pushed the door open and physically knocked her to the floor.

The woman was later transferred to Methodist Hospital in Omaha by the Yutan Rescue Squad. She was treated for a broken collar bone, a broken thumb and numerous bruises and lacerations.

The incident reportedly took place sometime between 7 and 7:20 p.m. that Saturday evening.

Outstanding leadership and accomplishments were recognized during the Nebraska Cooperative Extension Association’s annual conference Nov. 18 to 20.

Dave Varner of Wahoo, Dodge County Extension educator, and Ann Tvrdy of Kearney, formerly of Ceresco, Buffalo County 4-H and youth development extension assistant, were among those honored.

Varner received the Distinguished Extension Educator award. Educational programs under his leadership include an evaluation process for the Corp Management and Diagnostics Clinic and Crop Management Winter Curriculum; providing expertise in farm records and management for the Nebraska Soybean and Feed Grains Profitability Project; development of NUFACTS, a 24-hour telephone information service and development of an acreage owner work- shop.

Tvrdy received the Extension New Employee award. She was on the team that developed “Operation Exploration: Teens Teaching Science” at Seward Public Schools while in Seward County from 1993 to 1996.

10 Years Ago

(Jan. 3, 2013)

The Yutan Chieftain boys basketball team pulled out their first win in 22 years against the Archbishop Bergan Knights while claiming the championship at the Fremont Bergan Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29 in Fremont.

The Chieftains got into the championship game with a win despite a sluggish performance against Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Dec. 28.

The Chieftains won 59-42, but Coach Andy Timm was not all that impressed.

The Chieftains shot just dished 36% from the field and assist turned the ball over 17 times against the Raiders.

Senior Tyler Peitzmeier again led the way offensively with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. He also pulled down seven rebounds.

Junior Nate Fisher added first 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Junior point guard Nick Josoff added six points and dished out a team-high six assists.

The win put Yutan into the championship game against Bergan on Saturday afternoon.

The game did not get off to a great start for the Chieftains.

Bergan led 22-11 after the first eight minutes.

Yutan outscored the home team 57-45 the rest of the way while getting great games from a number of different players while gutting out a hard-fought win in an extremely difficult place to play.

“This was a nice win for our program. It’s been a long time since we’ve been competitive with Bergan and to come out with a win, it’s great for our kids. We’ve been in a couple close games this year and we came out on the short end so it was good to come out on top,” added Timm.

Fisher poured in 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds against the Knights.

Peitzmeier added 16 points and Josoff added 11 points and a team-high seven assists.

Chieftains Danny Greblunas and Malcolm Bussen combined for 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Yutan shot 48% from the field and made 12-of-14 from the foul line.

The New Year is bringing big things for the Yutan Volunteer Fire Department.

Construction on the new fire hall has gone well and Yutan Fire Chief Jeff Hagemann expects the department to move into its new digs as scheduled in February.

Construction on the new $1.2 million building, which is located across from the current fire hall on the corner of Second and Poplar Streets, began in May.

The decision to build was easy, considering the current lack of space for the department’s apparatus.

The fire district has been renting a building from the city for office space and paying utilities for both the rental building and the current fire hall.

The district will also be able to house all of the emergency vehicles, something that currently isn’t possible.

Hagemann added that backing the vehicles into the current fire hall is a safety risk because of the limited space.

The new 13,000 square foot building will allow the volunteers to do this safely with room to spare.

The department is also looking forward to being able to perform training activities in the additional space.

“There will be a lot more room for training and storage,” said Jack Wollen, a member of the Yutan Fire District board.