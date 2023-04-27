50 Years Ago (April 26, 1973)

The John F. Kennedy College girls’ track team participated in the fourth annual Bearcat Relays, sponsored by Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville, Missouri, on Friday, April 20. The Patriettes scored 40 points to finish sixth in the college girls division.

Overall, Kennedy took three thirds, two fourths, two fifths and three sixths. The mile medley relay team took third in the event with a time of 4:41.2 minutes, and the 440 yard relay team tied with Graceland for third place with a time of 53.1 seconds. Jennifer Morris picked up the only individual third place for Kennedy in the 440 yard dash in a time of 63.3 seconds.

Fourth place finishers for Coach Lynne Lightner’s squad were Joanne Boison in the 80 yard low hurdles and Peggy Schultz with distance of a 105’11” in the discus.

Taking fifth places were Rhonda Hoins in the shot (35’5”) and Glenda Vermeys in the 100 yard dash (12.5 seconds). Sixth places went to Jennifer Morris in the 220 yard dash in 30.2 seconds, Glenda Vermeys in the long jump with a distance of 14’1034” and Laurel Wartluft in the 880 yard run in a time of 2:45.1 minutes.

The Raymond Central FFA Chapter had the high team judging score at the Blue Valley Beef Revue at Fairbury, Saturday afternoon.

First place team included Keith Kubik, Russel Anderson, Keith Stewart and Greg Bouc.

Central also had the second place team consisting of Steve Sklenar, Kenny Neff, Mark Caha and Mark Kubik.

Approximately 250 individuals participated. The teams were trained and coached by Larry Kubicek.

25 Years Ago (April 30, 1998)

The Saunders County Health Services Board of Trustees addressed needed repairs throughout their facility. Meeting in regular monthly session Monday evening, the board discussed replacements of roof, telephone system and wiring. Chief Financial Officer Michael Boyles said the board talked about 10 possible sections of roofing on the facility.

During the meeting, the sections needing immediate attention were narrowed down to three.

The board approved a motion for Boyles and Roger Noonan, head of SCHS maintenance, to review the three sections again and directed them to proceed with the necessary roofing replacements with the total replacement cost for all three sections is not to exceed $30,000.

Boyles said the roofing replacement will affect three different areas of the facility.

Part of it is at the care center, part is at the hospital and part is on the tunnel in between. Another replacement project approved by the board is for a new telephone system across the entire facility.

After months of motions and approval and years of speculation, the Lake Wanahoo project is officially underway.

On April 22, representatives from the three local government entities pledging money for the project signed the finalized interlocal agreement.

The signing of the agreement was held at the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District office in Wahoo in conjunction with their Earth Day celebration. Before the signing, each representative said a few words about this next step and what it will mean to the project.

10 Years Ago (April 25, 2013)

The Nebraska Czechs of Prague crowned their 2013-14 Prague Czech queen and Prague Czech princess during a special coronation event held April 20 at The Kolache Corner Cafe in Prague.

“This is a very special night and these are very special young ladies,” said Nebraska Czechs of Prague member Mark Nemec.

Daisy Pospisil of Hallam was crowned the 2013-14 Prague Czech queen.

“My ancestors on both sides of my family were Czech,” said Pospisil.

For Pospisil, it’s the sweetly romantic traditions within her Czech heritage that appeal to her the most.

“I love, for example, that the women wear flowers in their hair to show that they’re single,” she said.

Pospisil added that her family also enjoys a number of traditional Czech foods during the holidays.

“We always have loaves of houska during Christmas,” said Pospisil, referring to the traditional fruit-filled sweetbread.

In addition to crowning a queen, the Nebraska Czechs of Prague also crowned a princess.

Cloelia Braunsroth of Wahoo was honored as the 2013-14 Prague Czech princess.

According to Braunsroth, it was a family history with the crown that made her decide to go for it.

“A lot of other members of my family have been Czech queens and princesses, and it looked like fun so I decided to try for it,” she said. “I’ve just been really inspired by them and how much Czech heritage means to my family.”

Braunsroth likes both Czech music and Czech dances. Following her coronation, she favored the crowd by singing a traditional Czech song.

Braunsroth is the daughter of Daryl and Virginia Braunsroth of Wahoo. She is in the fifth grade at St. Wenceslaus Grade School in Wahoo.

The Wahoo/Raymond Central/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team is rolling. The Warriors are riding a current six-game winning streak.

The Warriors dominated Fort Calhoun and Platte Valley on Saturday at Douglas County West High School in conference tournament play.

The Warriors pounded Fort Calhoun 10-0 in seven innings to advance to the championship game against Platte Valley.

Wahoo trailed 1-0 after a half inning, but rallied to score the games next seven runs to win 7-1.

Brook Stuart went the distance to earn the win for the Warriors and he got plenty of offensive support teammates Quinn McGill, Mike McNally, Balley Bliss and Connor Debusk.