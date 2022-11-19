Pages of the Past

50 Years Ago

(Nov. 15, 1972)

Julie Heldt and Randy Trost were crowned queen and king at Yutan homecoming. Princess was Cheryl Stange and prince was Kevin McCright. Debbie Peterson and Terry Widman were named duchess and duke, respectively. Julie is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Heldt. Randy is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry W. Trost.

An Omaha man was seriously wounded in a hunting accident one mile north and a mile and a half east of the state scale last Wednesday evening at approximately 5:15.

George Lohman, 31, and O.J. Norman, both of Omaha, had been hunting on the LeRoy Luers property. They were preparing to get in their vehicle when the accident occurred.

Lohman told authorities he thought his 12 gauge shotgun was not loaded when he went to put it in the car. As he placed the gun in the back seat, it discharged. The blast struck him in the left leg, above the knee on the inside of the thigh.

The Wahoo rescue squad was summoned to the scene and Lohman was rushed to Saunders County Community Hospital where he was treated by Drs. Stephen Wallace and Ivan French. He was transferred to an Omaha hospital.

Dale Hradac of the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department investigated the incident.

25 Years Ago

(Nov. 13, 1997)

Senior running back Ryan Alston did something that no other Wildcat football player has ever done.

The 5-foot-10 145 pound I-back, rushed for seven touchdowns.

By doing so, Alston helped the Wildcats do something that has never been done in school history. Reach the semifinals of the state football playoffs.

Actually, Cedar Bluffs, until this year, has never made it past the first round of the playoffs. The 'Cats were beaten in the first round in 1976 and '77.

Alston's seven touchdowns, coupled with Cody Haynes' three, propelled Cedar Bluffs to a 76-40 victory over Omaha Brownell Tal- bot last Monday night.

The assessment of the damage still continues at Great American Appetizers in Wahoo after an early afternoon fire on Sunday.

Ed Brouillette, Manager at Great American Appetizers (formerly Platte Valley Foods), said the entire plant was closed Monday, but all production lines but one were to resume operations on Tuesday.

Wahoo Fire Chief Corey Wagner said the Wahoo Fire Department was called at 12:20 p.m. Sunday with a report of the fire.

Wagner said by 12:26 p.m. the first truck had arrived at the scene and the fire had been extinguished by 12:47 p.m.

The fire started in the northwest part of the building. Early investigations showed that a deep fat fryer used to cook onion rings and its vent stack to the roof set off the fire, Wagner said.

A weekend cleaning crew discovered the fire and reported it.

10 Years Ago

(Nov. 17, 2012)

The family of an 11-year-old boy who drowned in the Lake Wanahoo spillway in June has filed a lawsuit against Olsson Associates, the firm that I designed the dam.

Documents recently released by the Saunders County District Court indicate that Raul Martinez and Danelle Rush, the parents of Bayden Martinez-Rush who drowned on June 12, filed the lawsuit on Oct. 3.

According to the court documents, Martinez and Rush allege that Olsson Associates was negligent in the design of the dam. The suit claims that Olsson and its employees knew that the dam would be accessible to the public and failed to include sufficient and reasonable measures in the design to protect the public.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of compensation for the pain and suffering suffered by Martinez and Rush

The suit also seeks an unspecified amount of compensation for the family's loss of love, support, society, comfort and companionship of Martinez-Rush.

In a Nov. 8 response, Olsson Associates' Attorney Bruce Smith denied all of the allegations.

Additionally, Smith indicates that the damages claimed by the lawsuit were caused by the actions of third parties over whom Olsson had no authority, control of responsibility.

Even if Olsson was negligent, said Smith, it is the defendants' position that Martinez, Rush and Martinez-Rush were guilty of contributory negligence.

The response also alleges that relevant statutes of limitation have expired in the filing of this lawsuit and that the claims alleged are barred by the doctrine of assumption of the risk.

A hearing date on this matter has yet to be set.

This court case has been filed in addition to a $1 million tort claim that Rush and Martinez have filed in September against the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District.

The NRD has six months to file a response to this claim. As of last week, no response had been issued by the NRD.

Nan Raymond was installed as the new Ashland Postmaster on Friday with her family, pastor and former boss at her side. She is taking over for Lori Hutchison who transferred earlier this year to Ceresco to serve as the postmaster there and be able to work closer to home.

Raymond has been working for the U.S. Postal Service for 13 years. She got her start with the Postal Service as a part-time flex carrier in Wahoo. She decided to stay on with the Postal Service because the pay, benefits and insurance were better than most small town jobs.

Raymond soon became clerk and worked her way up through management to become officer in charge in Weston. She also served as officer in charge in Gretna, Ceresco, Valparaiso and Ashland and had a job in the district office.

She transferred to Ithaca to serve as postmaster in 2005 and applied for the postmaster position in Valparaiso three years ago. She was transferred to Ashland when the position opened up.