OPPD makes in lieu of tax payments, Saunders County receives $325k

WAHOO – On April 1, Omaha Public Power District distributed in-lieu-of-tax payments totaling more than $37.5 million to 11 southeast Nebraska counties. That’s up from $34.4 million distributed last year.

OPPD’s payment to Saunders County totaled $325,027, compared with $317,658 last year.

Payments in-lieu-of tax amounts are based on 5% of OPPD’s gross revenues from the previous year’s retail electricity sales in incorporated cities and towns, and they take the place of property taxes. County treasurers distribute the funds among various government agencies.

“Payments in-lieu-of tax are one way OPPD, as a public power utility, gives back to the communities it serves – from urban to rural communities,” said OPPD Board Secretary Janece Mollhoff, who serves Saunders County.

“We’re proud to present these funds to Saunders County. We know it will be put to good use for our customer-owners,” she added.

In addition to in lieu of tax payments, the district pays general sales taxes, gasoline taxes, wheel taxes, motor vehicle license fees and permit fees like any other business. Below are the payments made to each county (rounded to the nearest dollar).