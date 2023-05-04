WAHOO – Operation Christmas Child will have a speaker in Wahoo on Friday, May 5. The speaker, Anabel Rosario Fermin, received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift when she was growing up in the Dominican Republic. The speaking engagement is being hosted by Calvary Church at 7 p.m.

Fermin grew up in a Christ-centered, pastor’s family in the Dominican Republic. Though her family never had material abundance, she was taught that God was faithful. When Fermin was around 8-10 years old, she received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox. Inside she found stuffed animals, school supplies, hard candy and other needed items. The shoebox showed her that God is faithful even when it doesn’t feel that way.

Ten years after Fermin received her shoebox gift, she lost her father, mother and older sister to a tragic accident. Even amidst her grief, she felt the Lord reminding her again that he was still faithful. Today she lives in Flower Mound, Texas, and works as a radio personality.

Calvary Church is also a drop-off location for shoeboxes during National Collection Week which will be Nov. 13-20. Shoeboxes containing things such as school supplies, hygiene items, clothes and toys are sent around the world, offering hope to needy children. So far this year, shoeboxes collected in Wahoo during 2022 have gone to Benin in Africa and Mexico.

Fermin will also be speaking at Saunders House at 3:30 p.m. on May 5, and at 3 p.m. at Riverview Community Church in Ashland on May 6.