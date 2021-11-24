One day event planned for Christmas on the Prairie

There are several other activities located in buildings on the museum grounds.

From 1 to 6 p.m. there will be children’s activities at the school house, while the church will host lace maker Jennifer Bartling of Fremont, who will have a Christmas tree covered in lace, along with several wedding dresses. The quilt display, which is normally held at Union Bank, will also be located in the church this year, Schliefert said.

Out in the machine shed, the rope maker will make a return appearance, while the museum grounds will host a demonstration of machines from Camp Creek Threshers in Waverly.

Due to scheduling issues, the Christmas on the Prairie postal cancellation will not be available, Schliefert said. However, the post office will offer three different types of Christmas on the Prairie stamps.

The main reason Christmas on the Prairie has been confined to one day is a lack of volunteers, Schliefert said. All of the museum’s volunteers are retired, and many are not comfortable yet being at public events.

Despite the challenges the pandemic has created, Schliefert and her committee were adamant that Christmas on the Prairie needed to be a part of the Wahoo holiday season once again. Otherwise, people will find another way to celebrate the holidays, she said.