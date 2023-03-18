LINCOLN – A Local Working Group that provides advice on the priorities for many U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs will meet Tuesday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District office located at 3125 Portia Street, Lincoln.

The public is encouraged to attend and express their natural resource concerns. Ideas generated from the public will help the U.S. Department of Agriculture tailor their natural resource programs to meet the needs identified locally.

There is a Local Working Group meeting in each Natural Resources District (NRD). Membership on the local working group includes federal, state, county, tribal or local government representatives according to Tom Cowan, District Conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in the Lincoln Field Office, whose agency guides the Local Working Group.

“The Local Working Group recommends to the NRCS State Conservationist how conservation programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), or Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) would be used most effectively in their area. These recommendations can include special target areas, cost share rates on conservation programs, which conservation practices should have cost assistance, or how many dollars could be needed,” said Cowan. “This working group meeting allows local input on how Federal dollars are spent,” he added.

Typically, Nebraska NRCS obligates anywhere between $45 million to over $75 million dollars to farmers and ranchers statewide through NRCS conservation programs. These programs help landowners and operators make natural resource improvements to their land, water, or wildlife. This funding was allocated according to the priorities set by the Local Working Group.

For more information about the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the programs and services they provide, contact your local USDA Service Center or www.ne.nrcs.usda.gov.