COLUMBUS – Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) will be hosting public meetings in communities across the state, both in-person and online, to share a draft of the District’s latest Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).

NPPD puts together an IRP every five years to analyze what the district’s generation mix may look like in the future.

“The IRP is a great tool for our board members and leadership team, but it is not a concrete plan for NPPD’s future generation mix,” said NPPD Resource Planning and Risk Manager Jim Fehr. “As we move through the next several decades it’s possible new technologies and advancements could impact our generation mix. This IRP is intended to identify directionally correct resource plans to meet NPPD’s projected future electric load and ensure reliable, resilient, affordable, and sustainable service to our customers, under a range of conditions.”

NPPD will present the draft of the IRP to attendees at the meetings, followed by an opportunity for attendees to provide feedback. The public meetings will be held from 6-8 P.M. at the Holiday Inn in Kearney on March 21, the Best Western Plus Hotel in North Platte on March 22, The Holthus Convention Center in York on March 23, and at the Divots Conference Center in Norfolk on March 28.

A fifth virtual meeting will be streamed live on nppd.com/IRP on March 29, from 6-8 P.M. CST. If customers are unable to watch the virtual meeting from home, it will also be streamed live at the City clerk’s office in Ainsworth, the Sheridan Training Center in Auburn, the Custer Public Power District Office in Broken Bow, the Cedar-Knox Public Power District Office in Hartington, the Cobblestone Inn in McCook, and at the NPPD offices in Columbus, Chadron, Plattsmouth and Scottsbluff.

Customers who do not attend a meeting can review the draft IRP and provide feedback, at a time that works best for them, using the same website listed above. A recording of the virtual meeting will be available to view after March 29. All feedback will need to be submitted by April 12.

“Getting customer feedback is an important part of developing an IRP, and I hope customers will take the time to either attend one of the meetings or take advantage of the online options to watch or review the presentation and provide feedback,” added Fehr.