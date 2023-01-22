NPPD Board of Directors elects officers

COLUMBUS – The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Board of Directors elected officers for 2023 during regularly scheduled meeting in Columbus on Jan. 11.

Jerry Chlopek of Columbus, elected to serve as chair in 2022, will continue to serve as chair of NPPD’s Board of Directors for 2023. Wayne Williams of Central City was elected to serve as first vice chair, Ed Schrock of Holdrege/Elm Creek will serve as second vice chair for a second year, and Aaron Troester of O’Neill was elected as secretary. NPPD Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Laura Kapustka will continue to serve as treasurer.

“I look forward to continue serving as board chair, as we celebrate a decade of stable rates for retail customers and six consecutive years of stable rates for wholesale customers,” said Chlopek. “There is a lot to be proud of with NPPD’s performance in 2022, and we move into the New Year with a continued focus on bringing the best of public power to all of our customers.”

Chlopek, who represents Subdivision 9, has served on the NPPD board since 2009. Previously he served as first vice chair in 2021 and has served as secretary for a total of seven years. Chlopek worked for Cornhusker Public Power District for more than 40 years, retiring in 2009 as the utility’s Operations Director. A graduate of Genoa High School, Jerry served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the Army Reserve.

Chlopek represents Subdivision 9 which consists of Butler, Platte and Polk counties.

The Board of Directors also appointed Donna Starzec as assistant treasurer, and Cristal Menke as deputy assistant treasurer. Jan Modelski was re-appointed as assistant secretary, and Sandra Keefover as deputy assistant secretary. All are from Columbus.