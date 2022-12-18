Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company pays out nearly $5 million to ]customers

JACKSON – This year will be the second largest capital credits payout to NNTC customers in the company’s history. Dec. 1 capital credits checks will be mailed to 4,492 current customers and 3,930 former customers totaling nearly $5 million.

Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company is one of seven telephone cooperatives in Nebraska. Co-ops have the ability, with board approval, to pay their customers back as the company’s financial situation allows. Since money was made by NNTC, that money stays in northeast Nebraska, giving the area an economic boost.

Ninety-three percent of NNTC member customers will receive some sort of payout in December. This year’s payout will reflect the amount paid in by customers in the 2011 and 2021 calendar years. The average check total is $542. Customers whose payout is below $50 will receive a bill credit. It’s just the news some customers need right before Christmas!

“It’s great to be a member and actually own the telephone company. The checks come at the beginning of December and you can use it on Christmas gifts,” says Tammy Bearinger, an NNTC customer in Clearwater.

“We love NNTC for their great service. Staff is always easy to deal with. Being a part of the capital credits program is an amazing bonus. We never worry about service with them,” says Connie Cautrell, an NNTC customer in Hoskins.

“We’ve always found good service and we liked the idea that we are part of the ownership of a local company. We do like those dividend checks!” says Cecilia Hall, an NNTC customer in Morse Bluff.

“What a nice bonus. You pay X amount per month for phone or internet and the reality is, as long as the company is profitable, then we get money back through the capital credits program. And if we don’t it’s because we’re building more ‘interstate highways’ to provide better services and that’s a good thing,” says Ron Geis, an NNTC customer in Maskell.

According to Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company’s Board President David Armstrong, the company pays out when it’s in good financial standing.

“We pay our owners (customers) their capital credits as quickly as possible while maintaining our optimum goal of ongoing investment in the greatest fiber lines in northeast Nebraska,” Armstrong said.

NNTC was founded in 1955. 1990 was the first year NNTC paid back its co-op members in the form of capital credits. Since 1990, and including payout in 2022 and estate payouts, NNTC has paid its members more than $70 million.