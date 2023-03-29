WAHOO – For the first time in nearly a quarter of a century, a new large residential subdivision is being built in Wahoo.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on March 23 for North Highlands, a 61-lot subdivision made up of homes, villas and townhomes just north of Wahoo Middle School/High School. Developers, realtors, builders, city officials and even two of the first homeowners were on hand to pick up a shovel and ceremoniously toss around a little dirt to symbolically announce the project.

Willie Douglas, founder and partner with SRE Companies of Omaha, said he was familiar with Wahoo because his children attended school in the community for a number of years.

He discussed a potential development with Mike Collins of ME Collins Construction, a longtime Wahoo resident that Douglas has worked with for many years.

“Together, we thought a development in Wahoo would be well-deserved,” Douglas said.

Jeff Lake, also a partner with SRE Companies, said after the real estate development company decided to build in Wahoo, they looked at a number of sites. After deciding on the North Highlands property, which lies in the shadow of the city’s water tower, they worked with city and economic development officials to make the project happen.

“There were challenges putting it all together, making the economics work,” said Lake, who won three national championships as a wide receiver for the Nebraska football team in the 1990s.

Eric Booth with SRE Companies said it was apparent there was a significant need for new housing options in Wahoo.

“Wahoo is a vibrant, growing city with great schools, great people, great businesses and a great location between Omaha and Lincoln,” he said.

The developers wanted to create a place for younger families coming back to Wahoo after being away for a few years, people who work in Omaha or Lincoln but want the small-town way of life, or empty nesters who want to stay in Wahoo.

“With its location and its mix of reasonably priced custom homes, townhomes and villas, we feel that the North Highlands neighborhood will be a great addition to Wahoo,” Lake added.

SRE Companies began working with city officials in late 2020, Lake said. Since then, they have had a positive experience working with the mayor, city council, city administrator, other city personnel and the economic development team with the Greater Wahoo Development Foundation (GWDF).

“It has been great that everyone has been so enthusiastic and supportive of the project, and always willing to work together and be creative to find solutions to make the project a reality,” he said.

As the North Highlands development was in the beginning stages, a development team made up of Wahoo City Administrator Melissa Harrell, Wahoo Utilities General Manager Ryan Hurst, Wahoo Building Official Travis Beavers and Economic Development Director Theresa Klein was formed to provide a one-stop shop for developers to get information. The team was there to help SRE Companies get things going, and will remain in place for future developments.

“With the whole goal of being able to speak with one voice for the city so that all of the questions are answered for a potential developer at one time,” Harrell added.

Harrell said housing was a need that was identified by GWDF. When she started working for the city in 1999, Heritage Heights was just getting underway. Since then, there have been no large residential developments started in Wahoo.

With each new development, there are challenges. Harrell said she enjoyed being a part of a team that could come up with solutions.

“Working with my co-workers, the various boards, and the developer to find answers to some of our housing needs was challenging, but having our team develop a solution that is not only good for the developer but also good for Wahoo is the work I am most excited about,” she said.

Klein said she was happy to be a part of the development team as well.

“Any rural community can target positive change, but getting it done requires both creativity and investment from those within its boundaries,” she said. “It is a privilege to connect, encourage and assist those leaders and their partners in Wahoo and Saunders County.”

As the shiny shovels were flinging clods of dirt in the air, construction workers were in the background working on Jim Lehr’s villa.

Lehr’s new home will be the first one completed in North Highlands. He hopes to move in sometime this summer.

After losing his wife a few years ago, Lehr decided his current home in Wahoo was too big.

“I’ve been looking for a smaller house,” he said after the groundbreaking ceremony.

After seeing plans for the villas being built by Chris Collins of OnCenter Construction, Lehr was eager to sign the papers and get the project started.

The 1,400 square-foot villa will be just the right size for Lehr. He worked with OnCenter Construction to tweak the original plans to include two bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs that will accommodate his children when they come to visit. And he has made changes to the kitchen design, including a double oven and cooktop.

“I love to cook,” he said.

Lehr is no stranger to real estate or building a house. He ran a title company in Wahoo for 48 years, and he and his wife built two houses together.

Lehr’s villa is one of 16 in the subdivision, along with eight townhomes and 37 homes. The 61 total lots are being sold by Tammy Bennett with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Ambassador Real Estate and Nebraska Realty’s Kurt Maly, both of whom took part in the groundbreaking ceremony.