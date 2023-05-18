LINCOLN – What is an RCUT? How much longer will I have to wait? These were just a couple of the questions asked when nearly 200 North Bend Central High School students sat down with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) representatives last week to learn about the new RCUT (Restricted Crossing U-Turn) intersection under construction at the U.S. Highway 30 expressway (US-30) and Nebraska Highway 79 (N-79). The intersection is tentatively scheduled to open late this summer, prior to the start of school.

The RCUT design is newer to Nebraska, which is why NDOT is taking their involvement one step further.

“Although NDOT has pushed a lot of information out, we think a hands-on approach is just as important,” said Alan Swanson, NDOT Traffic Analysis engineer. “Our goal by meeting with younger and new drivers is to educate them on the basics of this new intersection design so that they will be ready once it is open.”

Swanson explained to the students what they need to know to navigate the new RCUT intersection safely. He shared that the RCUT intersection forces a change in how drivers cross and turn onto the highway from side roads, and how these intersections have been shown to decrease right-angle crashes on four-lane divided highways.

“The RCUT intersections significantly reduce the potential for crashes by allowing drivers to focus on one direction of traffic,” Swanson said. “This is accomplished by requiring motorists approaching the divided highway from the side road to turn right and then make a U-turn at a designated median opening.”

Swanson presented an animation that illustrates exactly how these turns are accomplished and how this contributes to a safer intersection at US-30 and N-79. He also emphasized that traffic would flow more smoothly with fewer delays during busy times of the day.

“By not allowing left turns or cross traffic, drivers don’t need to wait for a gap in both directions to cross the highway,” Swanson said. “There is less delay than with the use of a traffic signal or crossing both sets of traffic lanes. Drivers turning left from side roads will also find it quicker, easier, and safer to focus on one direction of traffic at a time.”

For additional information about RCUTs, visit ndot.info/RCUT.