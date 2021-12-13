NNTC to pay out nearly $4.5 million to their customers

JACKSON – It pays to be a customer with Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company (NNTC) in Jackson. That’s because the rural telecommunications provider will be mailing checks to 5,058 current customers and 1,806 former customers in early December.

Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company is one of seven telephone cooperatives in Nebraska. Co-ops have the ability, with board approval, to pay their customers back as the company’s financial situation allows. Since money was made by NNTC, that money stays in northeast Nebraska, giving the area an economic boost.

Ninety-two percent of NNTC member customers will receive some sort of payout in December. This year’s payout will reflect the amount paid in by customers in the 2010 and 2020 calendar years, totaling $4.5 million. It’s just the news some customers need right before Christmas.

“I work in Fremont, and they don’t believe that I actually get dividend checks back so I brought a check in and showed it to them. I love the service. Even if I didn’t get dividend checks back, they service is well-worth it. I’ve never had a problem,” said Pam Pabian of Morse Bluff.