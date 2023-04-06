MEAD – Nine Mead High School students have qualified for the 2023 Nebraska School Activities Association state journalism contest.

NSAA officials announced the state qualifiers March 31 and students will travel to Norfolk April 24 for the state championships. Students in 13 of the 25 events of state journalism will compete for top eight standings that day, while those in the other 12 events will be ranked based on what they entered from projects they created throughout the year.

This marks the first year Mead High School has entered the state journalism contest, and with 15 qualifying entries, the Raiders have the fourth-most qualifiers in Class C.

“When I came to Mead and accepted the yearbook position, I wanted to be sure and have at least one state qualifier,” said Mead journalism sponsor Rod Henkel, who had annually entered state journalism as the adviser at Yutan. “To have nine students going to Norfolk is exciting. I hope this will spark more interest among our students and the program will grow.”

Senior Lilly Flynn leads the Mead journalism students as she qualified in four events. She qualified in editorial writing, entertainment writing and sports feature writing. Flynn will have to choose which two of the three she competes in April 24 as the NSAA limits students to two live competitions that day.

Flynn also created a broadcast feature project that qualified.

“Lilly didn’t join journalism until second semester, but her writing skills were apparent to me immediately,” Henkel said. “That writing talent, combined with her work ethic, make her a prime candidate for state journalism success.”

Junior Libby Ferguson qualified in three events – news writing, yearbook feature writing and yearbook layout.

“Libby developed a knack for writing,” Henkel said. “She had to drop journalism at semester because of a scheduling issue, but hopefully this success prompts her to return to the class next year.”

Four students qualified in two events each.

Senior Tyler Else will compete at state in yearbook sports feature writing, while his yearbook layout also qualified. Sophia Brennan’s advertising pamphlet and broadcasting sports feature project earned the senior a state berth. Seniors Cameron Tweedy and Trevor Ellison teamed for state qualifying entries in broadcasting news and broadcasting PSA.

Juniors Paige Williams (feature writing) and Kaidence Mohn (yearbook layout) and sophomore Riley Hannan (broadcasting sports feature) also qualified.

“We couldn’t wait to see the results posted Friday and the nine students are excited,” Henkel said. “This is a first for our school so they don’t know what to expect at state. We hope they start a trend.”