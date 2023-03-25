WAHOO

On Monday we played Pitch. Coming in first place was Melissa Konecky, second place was Jack Dau, third place was Dave Konecky and fourth place was Vince Konecky.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon Bingo and Bunco met. In Bingo, lucky winners were Debbi Allerton, Karen Swanson, Gladys Cihal and Marianne Long.

In Bunco, lucky winners were Bernice Houska, Sarah Kruse, Sharon Andrsen and Bonnie Burkey.

On Wednesday, we played Bridge. Our next Trivia Afternoon will be March 29 at 1 p.m. Join us.

On Thursday we did Tai Chi in the morning. The winter weather that came that afternoon kept the card players away.

On Friday afternoon, we had our March Birthday party. We enjoyed music from Mark Irvin and mint ice cream! Afterwards we played pitch and pinochle. In Pitch, coming in first place was Bonnie Burkey, second place was Twila Wade and third place was Kathy Urban. In pinochle, coming in first place was Cheryl Ell, second place was John Ell and third place was Diana Wyllie.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities Monday, March 27: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, March 28: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bingo

Wednesday, March 29: 1 p.m., Liverpool Rummy; 1 p.m., Trivia Afternoon

Thursday, March 30: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, March 31: 1 p.m., 13 Point Pitch Tournament

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.