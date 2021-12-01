New ward boundaries drawn up for city council

- Those living in the area between Chestnut and Walnut streets and Seventh and Eighth streets are also going from Ward 1 to Ward 3.

- The area between Chestnut and Walnut streets and Sixth and Seventh streets, which are now in Ward 1, will now be in Ward 2.

- Ward 2 now includes the area between Chestnut and Elm streets and Sixth and Seventh streets, which was previously in Ward 1.

- Voters residing in the area between Hickory and Hackberry streets and south of West Dale Lane will shift from Ward 2 to Ward 1.

Harrell said while the changes are minimal, there were some challenges during the redistricting caused by the census blocks formed by the Census Bureau. These blocks cannot be split during redistricting. In Wahoo’s case, some of the blocks did not follow streets, causing some minor issues in the area of Sixth Street/West Dale Lane.

The new map will be filed with the county election commissioner’s office this week, Harrell said. The deadline is Dec. 31.

If residents have questions about which ward they are now in, they can call City Hall at 402-443-3222. New polling locations, if there are any, have not yet been determined by the county election commissioner.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.