New ward boundaries drawn up for city council

WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council approved new ward boundaries that shifted lines slightly based on the 2020 Census results.
Proposal No. 1 was voted on unanimously by the council at the Nov. 23 meeting. The three standard readings of the ordinance were waived so the ordinance goes into effect immediately.
Redistricting was discussed by the council at the Nov. 9 meeting and in October.
City Administrator Melissa Harrell said the map approved by the council has the least percentage of deviation between the wards of the three maps proposed by gWorks, the company the city used to draw up the new voting districts.
The population of Wahoo grew by 310 residents between 2010 and 2020. The population is now 4,818, compared to 4,508 in 2010.
The target was to get approximately 1,600 people in each ward, Harrell said at a previous city council meeting.
The new map sees slight shifting of boundaries between wards. Each of the city’s three wards are affected.
“There are little changes in all of the wards,” Harrell said Monday morning.
Harrell explained the changes as follows:
- Residents living between Chestnut and Sycamore streets and 16th and Eighth streets have moved from Ward 1 to Ward 3.
- Those living in the area between Chestnut and Walnut streets and Seventh and Eighth streets are also going from Ward 1 to Ward 3.
- The area between Chestnut and Walnut streets and Sixth and Seventh streets, which are now in Ward 1, will now be in Ward 2.
- Ward 2 now includes the area between Chestnut and Elm streets and Sixth and Seventh streets, which was previously in Ward 1.
- Voters residing in the area between Hickory and Hackberry streets and south of West Dale Lane will shift from Ward 2 to Ward 1.
Harrell said while the changes are minimal, there were some challenges during the redistricting caused by the census blocks formed by the Census Bureau. These blocks cannot be split during redistricting. In Wahoo’s case, some of the blocks did not follow streets, causing some minor issues in the area of Sixth Street/West Dale Lane.
The new map will be filed with the county election commissioner’s office this week, Harrell said. The deadline is Dec. 31.
If residents have questions about which ward they are now in, they can call City Hall at 402-443-3222. New polling locations, if there are any, have not yet been determined by the county election commissioner.
