WAHOO – Although the Law Office of Bromm, Lindahl, Freeman-Caddy and Lausterer will hold an open house this week to introduce its newest attorney – Joanna Uden – the Valparaiso native/Bishop Neumann graduate doesn’t need much introduction to the community of Wahoo.

Uden joined the law office on Jan. 3. She is a general practice attorney focusing on estate planning, probate, municipal law, real estate and business law and guardian ad litem cases.

In her first three months working in Wahoo, Uden said she has found the work very fulfilling.

“I have been challenged more than I had been in other career opportunities,” she added.

And her schedule has gotten progressively busier.

“I like to be busy,” she said. “Now I’m very busy.”

Prior to coming to Wahoo, Uden worked in David City as an associate attorney with Egr, Birkey and Wollmer, P.C. Her work brought her in contact with the attorneys at Bromm, Lindahl, Freeman-Caddy and Lausterer.

So when an opening at the law office in Wahoo presented itself, she was eager to take the opportunity.

“I just jumped at the opportunity to work here,” she said. “The attorneys and staff are great. They know what they’re doing.”

Having grown up and gone to school in the area, Uden was already familiar with the community, and had planned to return when she had the chance.

“Wahoo was the ultimate goal at that point,” she said.

After graduating from Bishop Neumann High School in 2018 with a Regents Scholarship, Uden attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she originally studied psychology as a pre-med major.

Her father, Alan Uden, was a vice president of finance with Catholic Health Initiative (CHI) in Lincoln. She had hoped to work with him in the health care field. But changes at CHI moved their offices from Lincoln to Omaha, which led Alan Uden to retire and scuttled the plans for father and daughter to work together.

During her senior year, Uden began to realize she did not want to go to med school. Instead, she enrolled in the UNL law school.

“I thought that law school might be a good route,” she said.

Still, Uden didn’t really know what to expect when she changed career directions. That may have helped her to be less intimidated going into law school, she said. And the end result was greater than she expected.

“It isn’t what I imagined I’d be doing, but it was even better than what I thought I’d do,” she said.

As an attorney, Uden is putting the things she learned as a psychology major to use as well.

“I think it was a great choice because it really does affect how I interact with people,” she said.

Uden focused on rural law as she embarked on law school, but also included health care law in her focus of study. She plans to continue to educate herself on human resources-related issues, which translate to health care and business.

“I still have a very big health care interest,” she said.

A unique opportunity to travel to China has also shaped how Uden looks at the law. While in law school, Uden spent time in Xi’an and Beijing with the Young Leaders Program through the Confucius Institute.

The two-week summer program was led by Harvey Perlman, a professor in the Nebraska College of Law and former chancellor of UNL. The 12 students met with Chinese law students and had the opportunity to compare the legal systems in China and the United States.

“The No. 1 thing I brought back with me was the transparency here and the freedoms we have are much different than in other countries like China,” Uden said.

Uden observed that in China there is not a lot of opportunity for the public to effect change because the Communist government has put up barriers, like controlling every aspect of life.

That helped Uden realize that things are much different in the U.S.

“I can actually make change here without barriers to overcome,” she said.

Uden’s work as a lawyer is already changing the outcome of lives in Wahoo, especially her work as a guardian ad litem, where she is an advocate for children.

Uden and her young family moved to Wahoo two years ago. She met husband Brad Fien on a dating app. A native of Bakersfield, California, Fein had ties to Uden’s home state through his sister, Kelsey Fein, who played for the University of Nebraska volleyball team. Several members of the Fein family also live in Nebraska, Uden said.

Uden and Fein have a daughter, Fallyn, who is turning 1 soon. Her parents, Alan and Lynette Uden, still live near Valparaiso.

The open house for Uden will be held Thursday, April 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bromm, Lindahl, Freeman-Caddy and Lausterer law office at 551 N. Linden St. in Wahoo.

In addition to her work and family life, Uden has committed her time to serving on the board of directors for Blue Valley Behavioral Health, a private, nonprofit organization that provides outpatient behavioral health services in 11 locations in southeastern Nebraska, including Wahoo.

She is also on the board of The Resolution Center in Beatrice, which offers alternative dispute resolution services. She is active with the Saunders County and Nebraska bar associations as well.