New school board members tackle bid package

WAHOO – Two new members of the Wahoo Board of Education attended their first meeting on Jan. 16 where they took the oath of office and later voted on a bid package for the upcoming renovation/addition project.

Wahoo attorney Bob Sullivan earned a seat on the school board by receiving 1,556 votes in the November 2022 General Election, followed closely by local business owner Di Pfeiffer, who got 1,525 votes. Both are first-time members of the school board that governs Wahoo Public Schools.

The top vote-getter in the election was incumbent Brett Eddie, with 1,629 votes. He also took the oath of office during the meeting and was later elected board president.

Sullivan was chosen by the board members to be vice president, while Mike Hancock was elected secretary and Alex Shada treasurer during the board’s reorganization meeting.

Sullivan and Pfeiffer were put right to work, along with the rest of the board, as the regular meeting commenced. After a 90-minute discussion, the board unanimously approved bid package No. 1 for the renovation/construction project at the middle school/high school, with revisions.

The revisions centered on language in the Guarantee Maximum Price (GMP) contract.

Board Member Renae Feilmeier, who is an attorney, questioned the inclusion of a design contingency and material escalation clause in the Guarantee Maximum Price (GMP) contract with MCL Construction and BVH Architecture, the companies working on the project.

“Design should be far enough (in the project) that there should not need to be design contingencies,” Feilmeier told the MCL and BVH representatives attending the meeting. “Material escalation, that becomes the contractor’s risk. That’s why we go to GMP and lock in that price, so these are two things the contract doesn’t even address.”

Matt Wegener, architect associate principal with BVH, said they recommend keeping the design contingency in the contract, but that it can be labeled something else, including owner contingency. Especially when renovating existing buildings, contingencies are necessary because there can be things that come up that were not expected, he added.

“There’s going to be some unforeseen conditions so we always recommender the owner, at least, hold some contingencies aside for that,” Wegener told the board.

Feilmeier countered that the contract was drafted to use the change order process so the board could deal with unexpected issues by voting on the changes.

Project Manager Brian Dembowski with MCL said waiting for a scheduled or special board meeting to get approvals for change orders would delay the project, which will cost the school district more money.

Feilmeier agreed she did not want to hold up the project, but also said the board must be “really good stewards of every dollar on this project.”

If the project must deduct from the contingency funds, detailed logs will be kept to show what is spent, Dembowski said.

Trevor Roberts with MCL said that nothing would be spent without approval from Superintendent Brandon Lavaley or the school board.

“Anything that’s not used would go back to the district,” Wegener added.

Contingencies are capped at a 5% contractual limit, Dembowski said.

Wegener said a 3% design/owner contingency “feels about right” for bid package No. 1. That would amount to about $300,000.

The material escalation clause is usually a percentage-based number, Wegener explained. Dembowski said because construction has been “atypical” in the past few years, they are suggesting the school district carry a material escalation amount of $890,000 “so we don’t have to put ourselves in a situation that we need escalation money – it’s bound to happen – and we don’t have anywhere to move it from.”

Eventually, the board agreed to merge the design and owner’s contingencies and settled on a $300,000 contingency for bid package No. 1. The material escalation clause was left alone.

Dembowski said bid package No. 1 includes reinforcing steel, structural steel, architectural precast materials and erection of precast and steel.

Although there were only two bidders for the architectural precast materials, Dembowski said they came from the two companies that typically bid on these types of projects in this area. He also said they sent out bids nationally but did not receive any others.

The other bid scopes received three to five bidders each, the project manager told the board.

Dembowski also said that he may not always suggest the board approve the lowest bid, but in each case will explain why. Sometimes, the best bid is based on schedule, he added.

Hancock reminded the board that this project is not extravagant, but is fulfilling needs for the district.

“We’re doing what we need to do,” he said. “I think that’s an easy sell. It’s a need, not a want. We just have to make sure we let everyone understand what the need is.”

The project will build an addition onto the middle school/high school. The addition will include 19 classrooms, expanded cafeteria, a practice gymnasium, improved career technical education (CTE) classrooms, a new entrance, expanded parking, new the HVAC systems and other amenities. A second project, outside of the $40 million project, is also planned to upgrade the HVAC system at the elementary school.

The proposed budget for this project will not get any smaller, said Hancock.

“It’s not going to go down, guys,” he said.

Sullivan asked if it was a good time for the district to be undertaking this project, and whether or not costs would go up or down.

Dembowski said while construction costs are leveling off, they don’t expect them to be coming down. But some of the bids received for package No. 2 are trending below the estimates, he added.

However, a month’s delay could add $300,000 to $400,000 to a project this size, Dembowski added.

“We tell clients every month you wait, it’s costing you money,” he said.

Feilmeier said while there are naysayers, there are also people who are in favor of the project.

“While some people have heartburn, I think there’s going to be a lot of people who are excited for this, too,” she said.

The second bid package will be put before the board for approval at the next meeting, which is Feb. 20. Trevor Roberts with MCL said they still need to go through the bids before they can present them to the board. The project managers will meet with the board’s ad hoc construction committee to discuss the details at a date to be determined.