New K9 unit brings up policy on city vehicles

WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council approved a new policy regarding city vehicles last week.
At the Dec. 14 meeting, the council voted unanimously to update the vehicle take-home policy to include the new K9 unit vehicle.
City Administrator Melissa Harrell said former Police Chief Bruce Ferrell brought up the subject last September as the department prepared for the new police dog and in doing so purchased a vehicle for the officer.
Harrell said the K9 officer will need to take the vehicle home because it contains specialized equipment used for transportation of the police dog.
The policy allows department heads to authorize employees to take home city-owned vehicles. Council members discussed the possibility of installing GPS trackers in the vehicles, but opted not to do so.
The council also discussed posting the council meeting agenda and deadlines for submitting items for the agenda. Harrell said the agenda is posted in the Wahoo Newspaper, the city website, at FirstBank Nebraska, the post office and city hall.
Council Member Carl Warford suggested they also post the agenda on the city’s Facebook page to possibly attract more interaction by the public.
“Maybe we could get more participation from the community at large,” he said.
Council President Stuart Krejci recommended the council meetings be livestreamed. Harrell said the city would have to purchase equipment to increase the clarity of the audio.
The council approved the regular methods of posting the agenda, without adding social media posting or livestreaming of meetings to the wording of the policy, but agreed to explore those methods.
The new policy also includes a change to the deadline for submitting items to the agenda. It is now 5 p.m. on the Wednesday before the meeting. The council meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m.
In other action, the council elected Krejci to serve another term as president. Mayoral appointments were also approved, as was salaries for appointed officials. Harrell told the council they are also conducting a comparability study of wages.
