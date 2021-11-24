New holiday decorations brighten Wahoo’s busy downtown streets

WAHOO – Downtown Wahoo has taken on a new glow this holiday season.
Thanks to the Wahoo Community Foundation (WCF) and the efforts of board member Julie Lausterer, new decorations are gracing the light poles in the downtown area this year.
Lighted artificial evergreen garland is wrapped around 66 poles in the downtown area, on Fifth Street and down side streets Broadway and Linden.
The garland replaced the wreaths that hung from every other pole for several years. Those decorations had served their purpose, but were in bad shape, Lausterer said.
The WCF was formed in 2009 as a charitable organization to collect and administer donated money. The foundation has granted funds to various local projects over the years, like the Hackberry Park improvements and the dog park still under construction.
These projects are more geared toward summer. This time, the WCF is looking at the colder months.
“This was one we thought would be nice for the winter season,” Lausterer said.
Lausterer spearheaded the project. Last January she started working on the plan, and came up with four options that she presented to the WCF board of directors.
The directors chose the option that starts with the garland and will add more decorations over the next three to five years, Lausterer said. When complete, downtown Ashland will look like a Hallmark movie.
“We want to try to build on for the next couple of years,” she said.
The future plans may also include Christmas trees. Lausterer said they considered large trees for the four corner of the Fifth and Broadway intersection, where trees were traditionally placed at Christmas for many years. But safety issues with sight lines at the intersection have made that plan obsolete.
Instead, they may place smaller trees along the streets, between the light poles.
There was also talk of stringing vintage-looking Edison lights above the streets. But Lausterer said the streets and sidewalks in the downtown area are very wide, and the light poles are not strong enough to carry the lights across that large of a span.
Even with just the lighted garland, the downtown now has a vintage vibe.
“I think they achieved that,” Lausterer said.
The garland was purchased from and installed by Brite Ideas Decorating, a company out of Omaha that also stores the decorations after the Christmas season is over.
Lausterer said the company started putting up the decorations on Nov. 11. They worked at night so they would not disturb the downtown businesses and so they could better see the work as it was being done.
“It was like Christmas morning to see those all lit up and in their spaces,” she added.
Lausterer is a huge fan of Christmas and she remembers seeing Wahoo’s downtown businesses outlined in lights during the holiday season while growing up in the community. She also recalls visiting Santa at the fire hall and watching the tree lighting ceremony.
“It was a great event for Wahoo,” she said.
The goal is to bring back that sense of nostalgia to Wahoo with the new Christmas decor.
“We really do want to make the downtown very holiday and festive,” said Lausterer.
The community has been very receptive to the new decorations. Lausterer said her phone has been buzzing with texts and messages
bearing positive comments.
“It’s been well received by the community or people who were missing that downtown lighting feel,” she said.
Businesses near the downtown area are interested in having the decorations extend to their streets. Lausterer said they will consider expanding the project as they continue with additions in the next few years.
“It bleeds to other areas as well and then we’ll have all of Wahoo looking good,” she said.
Lausterer said the WCF hopes the project sparks more interest in the downtown area and the foundation itself, which is always looking for donations.
“If residents of Wahoo have a love of all things holiday, this would be a great way to support (the foundation),” she said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.