New holiday decorations brighten Wahoo’s busy downtown streets

“We want to try to build on for the next couple of years,” she said.

The future plans may also include Christmas trees. Lausterer said they considered large trees for the four corner of the Fifth and Broadway intersection, where trees were traditionally placed at Christmas for many years. But safety issues with sight lines at the intersection have made that plan obsolete.

Instead, they may place smaller trees along the streets, between the light poles.

There was also talk of stringing vintage-looking Edison lights above the streets. But Lausterer said the streets and sidewalks in the downtown area are very wide, and the light poles are not strong enough to carry the lights across that large of a span.

Even with just the lighted garland, the downtown now has a vintage vibe.

“I think they achieved that,” Lausterer said.

The garland was purchased from and installed by Brite Ideas Decorating, a company out of Omaha that also stores the decorations after the Christmas season is over.

Lausterer said the company started putting up the decorations on Nov. 11. They worked at night so they would not disturb the downtown businesses and so they could better see the work as it was being done.