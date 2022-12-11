 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New highway and street superintendents licensed

LINCOLN – Eleven people successfully completed the Oct. 7 examination and are now licensed by the Nebraska Board of Examiners for County Highway and City Street Superintendents.

Licensed County Highway and City Street Superintendents include Isaac Kreikemeier of Lincoln. Kreikemeier is a Project Engineer with JEO Consulting Group, Inc., in Wahoo.

The next examination will be held April 7, 2023, with an application deadline of Dec. 31, 2022.

Applications can be obtained by contacting the Board of Examiners, PO Box 94759, Lincoln, 402-479-4436, and by consulting the website listed below.

Superintendents are qualified to assist in administering county, city and village road and street programs, including:

preparing one- and six-year improvement plans or programs,

preparing annual budgets,

supervising the annual program for design, construction and maintenance of roads and streets, and

coordinating plans with adjacent counties, cities, villages and with the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

