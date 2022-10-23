Neumann student named to Believers and Achievers

LINCOLN – Currency and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are proud to announce the 2022-23 Believers and Achievers. Believers and Achievers is a state-wide program designed to give recognition to Nebraska’s future leaders.

Beginning in October and continuing through April, 48 Nebraska high school seniors will be honored as Believers and Achievers. From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from Currency to use for the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held on April 23, 2023.