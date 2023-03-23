CRETE – The Bishop Neumann boys track and field team started the season off on a good note by winning the Doane Invitational on March 17 at Doane University in Crete.

The Cavaliers scored 92 points to win the 12-team indoor meet. McCool Junction was second 67 points.

Connor Schutt and Trenton Moudry, both juniors, got the meet off to a great start for the Cavaliers by scoring 36 points in the field events.

Schutt scored two first places and one second to help Neumann to the team victory. The junior jumped 6-2 to win the high jump and notched a 43-10.25 leap in the triple jump for another first place finish. He took second in the long jump with a 20-10.75 jump.

“Connor jumped 8 inches farther in the long jump, 6 inches farther in the triple jump and 2 inches higher in the high jump than he did last year here,” said Head Coach Tim Rezac. “Just a great start for him.”

Moudry threw 47-8 in the shot put for second place medal.

“Trenton threw almost 5 feet farther than he did at Doane last year, so he might be headed for a great year,” said Rezac.

Moudry was the definition of “track and field,” with second place finishes in both throwing and running events. Later in the meet his 400 meter dash time of 55.40 earned him another runner up spot.

Bishop Neumann hurdlers dominated the 60 meter hurdle race with a 1-2-3- finish in both the prelims and the finals. The Cavs were led by senior Calvin Sassaman with a time of 9.18 in the finals, followed by Henry Stuhr’s 9.31 to take second and a time of 9.6 for William Sassaman that earned third.

“I always expect our well-coached hurdlers to do great things, but going 1-2-3 really sealed the meet for us,” said Rezac. “Calvin Sassaman, Henry Stuhr and Will Sassaman are going to do good things this year.”

Caleb Chvatal ran the 60 meter dash in 7.45 seconds to earn third place in the event for Bishop Neumann.

“Caleb Chvatal dealt with some serious back issues last year, so to see him come out and place in the 60 dash was a very nice surprise,” Rezac commented.

The 1600 meter relay team of Kanon Cada, John Lilly, William Sassaman and Calvin Sassaman won the race with a time of 3:45.4.

Cada, Landon Sund, Joseph Wyllie and Jacob Rezac teamed up to run the 3200 meter relay in 9:33.93 to earn fourth place.

“I would say the nicest surprise of the day was from Kanon Cada. He easily ran the fastest split on our 3200 meter relay and tied for the fastest split on the 1600 meter relay. I suspect part of that inspiring effort may have been him running for his teammate Luke Meis, who cannot compete this year because of a torn ACL. We need someone to fill that void on the relays and Kanon appears to want to be that guy,” Rezac said.

The Cavaliers also had several sixth place finishes that helped push them to the team victory. They included Calvin Sassaman in the 200 meter dash (24.86 seconds); Stuhr in the 400 meter dash (57.71 seconds), John Lilly in the high jump (5-8) and Trevor Sladky in the long jump (18-9).

Other Results:

60 m Dash – Prelims: 3. Caleb Chvatal, 7.48; 10. John Lilly, 7.74; 13. Trevor Sladky, 7.78

200 m Dash – 9. Trent Moudry, 25.05; 13. Caleb Chvatal, 25.73

400 m Dash – 10. Joseph Wyllie, 1:00.45

800 m Run – 7. Joseph Haberman, 2:23.17; 22. Joseph Wyllie, 2:31.97

1600 m Run –9. Landon Sund, 5:26.44; 11. Jacob Rezac, 5:30.93; 17. Jackson Johnson, 5:49.86

3200 m Run – 8. Brecken Pentico, 12:14.99; 14. Peter Chohon, 12:51.89; 15. Blake Vculek, 12:58.29

60 m Hurdles – Prelims: 1. Calvin Sassaman, 9.08; 2. Henry Stuhr, 9.34; 3. William Sassaman, 9.71

High Jump – 13. Jacob Rezac, 5-4

Long Jump – 10. Jacob Rezac, 17-9.75

Triple Jump – 10. Trevor Sladky, 37-2.25; 17. Kanon Cada, 35-3.5

Shot Put – 8. Andrew Meduna, 39-6.5; 13. Jack Wyllie, 37-0.