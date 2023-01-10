Nebraska organic agriculture survey results released

LINCOLN – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service has released the results of its 2021 Certified Organic Survey.

Certified organic operations in Nebraska sold a total of $193 million in organic products in 2021, up 5% compared to 2019. The number of certified organic operations in Nebraska totaled 220, down 7% from 2019.

The 2021 Certified Organic Survey is a special study conducted by NASS in conjunction with USDA’s Risk Management Agency. It provides value of sales information at the commodity level along with acreage, production, and practices data for a variety of certified organic crop and livestock operations. Information was also collected on marketing and agricultural practices, crop insurance usage, select production expenses, and acres transitioning into organic production.

Access the National publication for this release at https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications/zg64tk92g.

Find agricultural statistics for county, state and nation at www.nass.usda.gov.