Nebraska Game and Parks career fair set for Feb. 4

ASHLAND – Learn how you can join the Nebraska Game and Parks team during a career fair Feb. 4 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., agency representatives will be at the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge to talk about full- and part-time job openings at locations across the state.

Positions range from hospitality to maintenance, conservation to business, and more at park and office locations and in our law enforcement, fish, parks and wildlife divisions. In many cases, on-the-job training and certification – such as commercial driver’s license training and CPR and lifeguard certifications – are offered for new employees.

Attendees can fill out job applications at the event, as well as interview for some openings.

Those wishing to attend the career fair are exempt from the vehicle park entry permit requirements by signing in at the park gatehouse and parking in designated areas.