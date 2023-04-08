LINCOLN – The Nebraska State FFA Association recognizes those who have dedicated themselves in doing their part to better the organization and the assisting the chapters and students in it. At the 95th Nebraska FFA State Convention, March 29-31, individuals and organizations have been awarded the following honors at various sessions:

The VIP and Distinguished Service Award recipients exemplify service to the FFA Association. The VIP Award is given to an individual, and the Distinguished Service Award is presented to a company or organization. The 2023 recipient of the VIP Award is Glenn Baumert of Wahoo.

The 2023 recipient of the Distinguished Service Award is BigIron.

The Cornerstone Awards are sponsored by Cornerstone Bank, and are given to school administrators who offer support and invest time into their agricultural education programs and FFA Chapters. The 2023 recipients of the Cornerstone Award include Dawn Moser of Mead, who serves as a guidance counselor at Mead Junior-Senior High School.