LINCOLN – The Nebraska Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) met for their annual State Leadership Conference April 2-4 in the Lincoln Haymarket area. Nearly 1,100 students and advisers from 90 Nebraska schools attended the conference to grow their leadership skills, celebrate their accomplishments from the past year, and prepare for their future careers.

Melvin Adams was the keynote speaker for the event. His message focused on resilience and never letting one’s circumstances prevent them achieving their dreams.

Throughout the day on Monday, April 3, participants had the opportunity to attend four career panels where they heard from professionals in each of the FCCLA Career Pathways:

Education and Training, Hospitality and Tourism, Human Services, and Visual Arts and Design.

The UNL Engler Entrepreneurship Program also hosted an Entrepreneurship panel with their alumni and students.

Nebraska CommonGround also hosted a Consumer Fair where attendees could hear directly from farm women in Nebraska and learn more about where their food comes from.

The Opportunity Fair featured 30 colleges, organizations, and businesses for members to connect with. Students also had the opportunity to give back to the Lincoln community through the FCCLA Serves projects. Over 125 students participated in service projects at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, Lincoln Children’s Museum and Food Bank of Lincoln. Members also had the opportunity to choose from a variety tour options such as Hudl, Lied Center, Temple Building, and Memorial Stadium.

The on-site service project included bringing items to donate to the Food Bank of Lincoln, which serves Lincoln and 16 surrounding counties. Howells-Dodge was the recipient of the Community Service traveling trophy for their participation in the on-site service project along with the SPOT service project hosted in conjunction with the Peer Education Conference in February.

570 students participated in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events, FCCLA’s premier competitive event program. Students placing first and second in their respective event level qualified to compete in the FCCLA National STAR Event Competition which will take place during the National Leadership Conference in Denver, Colorado, July 2-6. STAR Events have three levels of participation:

Level 1 – grades 6-8

Level 2 – grades 9-10

Level 3 – grades 11-12

FCCLA is a useful and dynamic national career and technical student organization that aids young men and women in their journey to become leaders and teaches them lifelong skills. It demonstrates the importance of understanding how to address important career, community, family, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. Nebraska FCCLA has over 2,800 members in 100 chapters across the state. For more information about FCCLA, please visit www.nebraskafccla.org.

Nebraska FCCLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Expanded at the Nebraska Department of Education.

Nebraska FCCLA presented the Adviser Committed to Excellence (ACE) Award to Jonella Wonka, Bishop Neumann.

Adviser Years of Service Recognition Award went to Mollie Kriz of Wahoo, 15 years.

New Chapter Advisers include Megan Dworak of Mead.

Bishop Neumann earned a Bronze in the Community ServUS Awards and a Silver Chapter award for region membership increase.

A Day in Your Future participants included Lainey Sommerfeld, Bishop Neumann – Cosmetologist and Lydia Schwede, Bishop Neumann – Real Estate Agent.

Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Knowledge Tests were offered at the Junior (grades 7-9) and Senior (grades 10-12) levels. Students completed the tests virtually prior to the State.

Junior knowledge test winners include Allen Wachal, of East Butler, Junior FCCLA Knowledge Test, third place.

Zoey Patocka of East Butler, Junior Nutrition Knowledge Test, second place.

Jason Bongers, East Butler Junior Personal Finance Knowledge Test, second place.

Dylan Klement, East Butler Junior Personal Finance Knowledge Test, third place.

Meagan Janak, East Butler Senior Child Development and Parenting Knowledge Test, second place.

Senior knowledge test winners Reese Kozisek, East Butler Senior Nutrition Knowledge Test, first place.

Faye Belew, East Butler Senior Nutrition Knowledge Test, second place.