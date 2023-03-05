LINCOLN – Nebraska’s number of farms and ranches declined during 2022, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The number of farms and ranches in the state, at 44,300, was down 500 farms from 2021.

Numbers of farms and ranches in Nebraska with less than $100,000 in agricultural sales decreased 500 farms from a year earlier while operations with agricultural sales of $100,000 or more was unchanged.

Land in farms and ranches in Nebraska totaled 44.8 million acres, unchanged from 2021. The average size of operation, at 1,011 acres, was up 11 acres from a year earlier.

Find agricultural statistics for your county, state, and the nation at www.nass.usda.gov.