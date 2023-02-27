LINCOLN – The value of Nebraska’s 2022 field and miscellaneous crops is forecast at $15.3 billion, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This is down 10% from 2021.

The value of corn production is expected to total $10.0 billion, down 9% from the previous marketing year. Nebraska’s corn price is projected to average $6.90 per bushel, up $0.94 from the last marketing year.

The value of soybean production is expected to total $3.98 billion, down 11% from the previous marketing year. Nebraska’s soybean price is projected to average $14.30 per bushel, up $1.60 from the last marketing year.

The value of winter wheat production is expected to total $222 million down 22% from the previous marketing year. Nebraska’s winter wheat price is projected to average $8.45 per bushel, up $1.58 from the last marketing year.

The value of alfalfa production is expected to total $492 million, down 18% from the previous marketing year. Nebraska’s alfalfa price is projected to average $201.00 per ton, up $41.00 from the last marketing year. The value of other hay production is expected to total $229 million, down 13% from the previous marketing year. Nebraska’s alfalfa price is projected to average $121.00 per ton, up $18.00 from the last marketing year.

