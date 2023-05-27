Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINCOLN – Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.53 million cattle on feed on April 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 5% from last year.

Placements during March totaled 470,000 head, unchanged from 2022.

Fed cattle marketings for the month of March totaled 460,000 head, down 6% from last year.

Other disappearance during March totaled 10,000 head, unchanged from last year.

