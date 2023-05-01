LINCOLN – The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition is pleased to announce the second presentation for 2023 from the series of four virtual workshops, designed to provide training, education, support, and resources for family caregivers.

The upcoming educational workshop is titled, “Advanced Directives, Why Everyone Needs Them and The Caregiver Organizer, a Beneficial Tool for Caregivers” presented by Margaret Schaefer, JD and Suzy Campbell. The presentation will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, May 9th from 12-1 p.m.

Margaret Schaefer, JD, Legal Aid of Nebraska, will discuss how to start the difficult conversations with loved ones, and share legal resources available for organization and communication for caregivers. Margaret Schaefer is the managing attorney of the Centralized Intake Unit. She manages the intake hotlines and provides advice and assistance to callers on a wide variety of legal issues. She received her JD at Hastings College of Law in 1991. Schaefer has been an attorney with Legal Aid since 2005.

Suzy Campbell will be sharing about the Caregiver Organizer. It is a very valuable tool for caregivers where all the information can be organized so it is easily accessible. There are sections about contacts, personal info, medical, confidential, legal, end of life, resources, and tips and ideas. Campbell was a caregiver for her father the last six years of his life, for her sister for a time before her death and then became the caregiver for her husband for the last 16 years of his life. Campbell worked for Aging Partners for 28 years, and while there she and a group of five other family caregivers and Campbell formed the “Caregiver Chicks.” This group developed the Caregiver Organizer so essential information about a recipient of care would be readily available.

To register for the May 9 event, visit https://go.unl.edu/caregivers. Additional 2023 presentations will be announced at the same link provided. There is no cost to attend any of these sessions, however registration is required.

The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition focuses on the needs and interests of caregivers of all backgrounds. Its goal is to develop and implement a statewide caregiver awareness program for State Senators, plan and implement statewide grassroots engagement, and identify resources and partnerships to develop and coordinate Nebraska Caregiver Coalition activities.