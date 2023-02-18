LINCOLN – The Nebraska American Legion, held the drawing for its annual lottery fundraiser at their Mid-Year Conference on Jan. 15 in Norfolk.

The $2,500 grand prize winner was K. E. Houchens of Lincoln. Greg Roan of Grand Island won $1,000, and Irvin Hess of Farnam won $500. The five $200 winners were Lawrence Will of Columbus; Gayle Martinson of Wahoo; Donald McQuigg of Omaha; Randall Koehler of Nelson; and Larry Reiff of Omaha. The five $100-dollar winners were Judy Walters of Ainsworth; Don Nelson of Clay Center; David Salak of Lincoln; Wes Luther of Ainsworth; and Michael Reimers of Central City.