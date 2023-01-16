NDOT announces selection of county bridge match program proposals

LINCOLN – On Jan. 13, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced 13 proposals have been selected for funding in the seventh round of the County Bridge Match Program (CBMP). The program was created as a result of the 2016 Transportation Innovation Act (TIA), signed into law in April 2016.

In Saunders County, a bridge 6 miles south of Prague over a tributary of Wahoo Creek has been selected for replacement. The proposed structure is a concrete slab.

“Since the passage of the Transportation Innovation Act, the Department of Transportation has worked with our partners to develop and implement a program that encourages innovation and improves the overall transportation system,” said NDOT Interim Director Moe Jamshidi, noting that “the program has been a great success. Through partnerships with counties and groups like NACO and NACE, we’ve been able to collectively address some of our state’s issues with rural bridge access.”

The CBMP provides funding to counties for the innovative replacement and repair of deficient county bridges. The seventh Request for Proposals (RFP) was announced in October, with $5 million to be distributed to counties across Nebraska. Proposals were submitted by 43 counties and included 148 bridges.

“The County Bridge Match Program has continued to make an impact in local communities by investing in bridges that, although small or rural, really matter to local communities and industry. Many of these aging bridges required load restrictions that hinder agricultural traffic, emergency access, and cause significant detours for users. This investment has provided much needed support to local bridge agencies that work hard to keep access safe and reliable,” said NDOT Bridge Engineer Ross Barron.

“Interest in the program remained strong again this year, with a large number of counties submitting proposals and a large number of bridges included in the proposals. Including this year’s selected bridges, the program has funded the replacement, repair, or removal of 370 deficient bridges since the first round of proposals were selected in January 2017.”